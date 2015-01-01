पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:बकाया जमा न करने पर 11 कनेक्शन काटे, 40 हजार वसूले

इंदरगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • 10 हजार से अधिक बकायादारों के खिलाफ चलाया अभियान

बिजली बिल बकाएदारों से वसूली के लिए बिजली कंपनी ने सख्ती दिखाई है। 10 हजार से ज्यादा बिजली बिल बकाया होने की स्थिति में उपभोक्ताओं के कनेक्शन काटने का अभियान नगर इंदरगढ़ में मंगलवार सुबह 10 बजे से दोपहर 2 बजे तक चलाया गया।

इस दौरान मेन बाजार में 11 लोगों के कनेक्शन काट दिए गए। बिजली विभाग के कर्मचारी रोहित दुबे ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया है कि इंदरगढ़ मेन बाजार में कमलेश खटीक, अविनाश गुप्ता, राकेश कुमार, कमाल मोहम्मद खान, संतोष गुप्ता, गोविंद दास, मातादीन, श्याम बिहारी, शांति देवी, हेमंत कुमार झा, गफ्फार खान के कनेक्शन काटे गए हैं, साथ ही 40 हजार बकाया बिल की वसूली भी हुई। बिजली विभाग के सुपरवाइजर नागार्जुन के निर्देश पर बकायदारों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जा रही है। सुपरवाइजर नागार्जुन ने बताया कि जिन उपभोक्ताओं के 10 हजार से ज्यादा बिजली बिल बकाया है, उनसे वसूली के लिए अभियान शुरू किया गया है।

उन्होंने बताया कि कनेक्शन काटने के बाद अगर कोई उपभोक्ता बिना बिल जमा कराए या विभागीय अनुमति के कनेक्शन जोड़कर बिजली का उपभोग करता पाया जाएगा तो वैधानिक कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उन्होंने नगर के उपभोक्ताओं से अपील है कि असुविधा से बचने के लिए बिजली बिल जमा कराएं। कार्रवाई के दौरान रोहित दुबे, विद्याराम जाटव, कल्याण राजपूत, सुरेंद्र मांझी उपस्थित थे।

