उपचुनाव:भांडेर में विकास के लिए कांग्रेस के पुराने वादे मिलाकर 57 वचन, भाजपा के हो चुके कामों के साथ 15 संकल्प

भांडेर3 घंटे पहले
  • भाजपा ने अधिकांश घोषणाओं और स्वीकृत कार्यों को किया शामिल, कांग्रेस ने फिर दोहराए पुराने वादे

उपचुनाव में प्रचार के अब सिर्फ तीन दिन बाकी हैं। ऐसे में भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों ही पार्टियां मतदाताओं को रिझाने में कोई कसर छोड़ना नहीं चाहते। अब दोनों ही पार्टियों ने भांडेर विस क्षेत्र में विकास के लिए अपना घोषणा पत्र भी जारी किया है। कांग्रेस ने इसे वचन पत्र व भाजपा ने संकल्प पत्र नाम दिया है। कांग्रेस मतदाताओं को 57 वचन दे रही है। इनमें कुछ पुराने वचन भी शामिल कर लिए गए हैं।

भाजपा 15 संकल्प के साथ क्षेत्र के विकास का दावा कर रही है। इनमें अधिकांश ऐसे काम है जिनका पूर्व में ही लोकार्पण या भूमिपूजन हो चुका है। खास बात यह है कि दोनों ही पार्टियों से भांडेर नगर की प्रमुख समस्या बायपास मार्गों के निर्माण को अपने घोषणा पत्र में शामिल नहीं किया है। नगर के बीच से भारी वाहन निकलते हैं। इस कारण हुए हादसों में कई लोग जान गंवा चुके हैं लेकिन इस समस्या को दोनों ही पार्टियों ने भुला दिया। बता दें कि भांडेर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से भाजपा ने पूर्व विधायक रक्षा सिरौनिया को और कांग्रेस ने पूर्व विधायक फूल सिंह बरैया को मैदान में उतारा है।

बायपास बनवाने पर किसी का ध्यान नहीं: भांडेर में बड़ी संख्या में क्रेशर संचालित हैं। इस कारण पूरे दिन नगर से भारी वाहनों का आवागमन होता है। धूल उड़ने के साथ-साथ हादसे का खतरा भी बना रहता है। इस समस्या को लेकर व्यापारियों से लेकर आमजन विरोध जता चुके हैं। लोगों की मांग है कि भांडेर के आसपास बायपास सड़कों का निर्माण कराया जाए, जिससे भारी वाहनों की एंट्री नगर में न हो लेकिन इस समस्या पर किसी पार्टी ने ध्यान नहीं दिया। बता दें कि भांडेर विछौदना मार्ग पर पूर्व में हुई सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में कई लोग अपनी जान गंवा चुके हैं।

विकास: भाजपा के नए संकल्प
1. उनाव-भांडेर, जौरा से बढ़ेरा वाया चर्राई, सेमारा से चर्राई, तलागांव से परसौंदा गुजर, शुक्लहारी से बरचौली, धनौआ से धरमपुरा, जनकपुर से इकारा, परासरी से स्वतंत्रपुर, भिंड लहार मार्ग से केवलारी उड़ीना से फतेहपुर आदि सड़कों का चौड़ीकरण।
2. पॉली, डांडा, कुमर्रा में बैराज, गुढ़ा व उनाव में स्टॉप डैम। शेष गांव असिंचित गांव में नहर का निर्माण।
3. पंचायतों में 43 नलजल योजनाएं।
4. भांडेर में लघु उद्योगों की स्थापना।
5. 111 साल पुराने श्रीराम मेला को पुन: भव्य रूप दिया जाएगा।

विकास के लिए कांग्रेस के नए वचन
1. सालोन व उनाव में कृषि उपज मंडी बनाई जाएगी, भांडेर में सब्जी मंडी, मटन के लिए अलग से बाजार बनेंगे।
2. सिंचाई सुविधा के लिए वंचित गांव व बड़ेरा सोपान के 18 गांव में बैराज का निर्माण कराया जाएगा। इसके अलावा जगह जगह स्टॉप डैम बनाए जाएंगे।
3. शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में उनाव, सालोन में कॉलेज एवं भांडेर में सैनिक की तर्ज पर पुलिस स्कूल खोलेंगे।
4. सोहन व सरका में बिजली के सब स्टेशन, एवं 5-5 सब स्टेशन बनाए जाएंगे। सस्ती बिजली देकर बिलों में राहत देंगे।
5. उनाव में पुल का निर्माण, अनुसूचित बाहुल्य बस्तियों में सीमेंट रोड का निर्माण कराया जाएगा। पर्यटन स्थल चिन्हित किए जाएंगे, सूर्य मंदिर को पर्यटन क्षेत्र घोषित करेंगे।
6. उद्योगों को बढ़ावा देंगे, एस्सार कंपनी के लिए अधिग्रहित भूमि पर औद्योगिक क्षेत्र बनाएंगे।

भाजपा के संकल्प पत्र में कई स्वीकृत काम शामिल

  • तीन महीने में 133 करोड़ से अधिक विकास कार्यों का भूमिपूजन और लोकार्पण किया।
  • सालोन को उपतहसील एवं कॉलेज की घोषणा और कृषि उपज मंडी का काम शुरू हो गया।
  • भांडेर में 30 बेड के महिला चिकित्सालय, नवीन आईटीआई भवन का निर्माण, सोलर प्लांट, यह काम पहले से ही स्वीकृत हैं जिसे शामिल किया गया।
  • हॉकर्स जोन की स्थापना की जाएगी।
  • उनाव को उपतहसील, कॉलेज एवं मिनी स्टेडियम के अलावा नगर परिषद बनाने की घोषणा मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान कर चुके हैं।

कांग्रेस ने वचन पत्र में दोहराए पुराने वादे

  • बड़ी ग्राम पंचायतों में गोवंश के लिए गौशालाओं का निर्माण कराना।
  • कांग्रेस की इंदिरा ज्योति योजना को दोबारा शुरू कराया जाएगा। जिससे लोगों को बिजली की समस्या न हो।
  • वन गाय और अन्य आवारा पशुओं से किसानों की फसलों से रक्षा करेंगे, फसल में क्षति होने पर किसानों को मुआवजा देंगे।
  • शेष पात्र किसानों काे कर्ज माफी योजना का लाभ दिया जाएगा।
