कोरोना का असर:8 महीने से बच्चों ने स्कूल नहीं देखा, परीक्षा कराने के बहाने प्रबंधन ने फीस बढ़ाकर शुरू की वसूली

इंदरगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • इंदरगढ़ सेंट कॉल्बे स्कूल में बिना पढ़ाई के फीस बढ़ाकर लेने पर अभिभावकों ने किया विरोध, बीएसी जांच करने पहुंचे

कोरोना काल के चलते जिले में ही नहीं पूरे भारत में सरकारी और प्राइवेट स्कूलों पर ताले लगे हैं। आठ महीने बाद इस महीने से कक्षा 9 से 12वीं तक स्कूल खुलना शुरू हुए। लेकिन बच्चों की स्कूलाें में उपस्थिति काफी कम है। प्राइवेट स्कूल संचालकों ने अभिभावकों से फीस वसूलने का नया तरीका निकाला है। स्कूल प्रबंधन अभिभावकों से बच्चों की परीक्षाएं कराने के बहाने मनमानी फीस वसूल रहे हैं।

गुरुवार को इंदरगढ़ के सेंट कॉल्बे स्कूल प्रबंधन ने अभिभावकों को परीक्षा के प्रश्न पत्र और आंसर सीट ले जाने के लिए बुलाया और फीस जमा करने की शर्त रख दी। यही नहीं पिछले साल से फीस बढ़ाकर भी ली जा रही है। जिससे अभिभावक भड़क गए और शोरगुल शुरू हो गया। जानकारी मिलने पर सेंवढ़ा से बीएसी स्कूल पहुंचे और बढ़ी हुई फीस को लेकर अभिभावकों से बातकर प्रतिवेदन बनाया। प्रतिवेदन डीईओ और बीआरसी के पास भेजा जाएगा।

जानकारी के अनुसार इंदरगढ़ के संत कॉल्बे स्कूल प्रबंधन ने अभिभावकों को सूचना दी कि बच्चों के पेपर दो नवंबर से शुरू हो रहे हैं इसलिए स्कूल आकर आंसर सीट और प्रश्न पत्र ले जाएं। अभिभावक स्कूल पहुंचे तो स्कूल प्रबंधन ने अभिभावकों के सामने बढ़ी हुई फीस का चार्ट पकड़ा दिया। कक्षा 9वीं में पहली किश्त के रूप में 12 हजार रुपए, कक्षा छठवीं में पहली किश्त साढ़े पांच हजार और इसी तरह अन्य कक्षाओं की फीस भी बढ़ाकर ली जा रही थी।

जबकि इस साल न तो स्कूल खुले, न स्कूल में बच्चे पहुंचे और न ही टीचर। स्कूल प्रबंधन की इस लूट खसौट की अभिभावकों ने डीईओ और बीएसी के मोबाइल पर फोन करके शिकायत की। डीईओ के निर्देश पर सेंवढ़ा जन शिक्षा केंद्र के बीएसी पुष्पराज सिंह जाट स्कूल पहुंचे और सभी अभिभावकों के कथन लिए। बीएसी ने कहा कि वे पूरा प्रतिवेदन बनाकर वरिष्ठ कार्यालय भेजेंगे। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि कोई भी शासन के नियमों के अलावा नहीं ले सकता है।

