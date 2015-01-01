पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धमकी का ऑडियो वायरल:एसपी से की शिकायत तो जीजा ने साले को फोन पर दी धमकी, बोला- आगे ज्यादा नई बढ़ो, हाथ पांव काट लें

भांडेर4 घंटे पहले
  • दो दिन पहले जीजा ने की थी साले की पिटाई, सोशल मीडिया पर धमकी का ऑडियो वायरल

भांडेर के सिकंदरपुर मोहल्ले में रहने वाले एक युवक को उसके जीजा ने फोन हाथ पैर काटने की धमकी दी। यह धमकी दो दिन पहले हुए विवाद पर युवक द्वारा एसपी से की गई शिकायत के बाद दी गई। आरोपी जीजा अपने साले को हाथ पैर काटने की धमकी दे रहा है। धमकी भरा यह ऑडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। वहीं भांडेर पुलिस इस पूरे मामले में टालमटोल करती नजर आ रही है।

सिंकदरपुर निवासी पवन पुत्र सिरोमरण सिंह रजक ने सोमवार को एसपी कार्यालय में आवेदन देकर बताया था कि 22 नवंबर को शाम साढ़े चार बजे वह अपनी दुकान पर कपड़ों की प्रेस कर रहा था तभी उसका कुल्हरिया निवासी बहनोई पुष्पेंद्र रजक अपने पिता मुलायम, भाई दीपू, धीरेंद्र, अभिषेक, असनी खटीक और छह अज्ञात लोगों के साथ आए और बहन को ससुराल न भेजने को लेकर विवाद किया।

बहनोई पुष्पेंद्र व उसके परिवार के लोगों ने जमीन पर पटककर पीटा वह जान बचाकर घर भागा तो आरोपियों ने घर में घुसकर भी पीटा। सोमवार को एसपी कार्यालय में आवेदन देकर पवन घर पहुंचा तो रात में उसके बहनोई पुष्पेंद्र ने पवन को मोबाइल पर धमकी देते हुए कहा कि तुम बहुत आगे बढ़ रहे हो, ज्यादा आगे नहीं बढ़ो अन्यथा सोच लो हम क्या कर सकते हैं...हाथ पैर काट लेंगे। बहनोई की बात सुनकर पवन ने कहा कि हम अभी घर पर ही हैं जो करना है सो कर लो। पवन का कहना है कि उसके बहनोई ने उसे मारने के लिए कुछ बदमाशों को लगा दिया है जिस कारण वह अपने घर से भी बाहर नहीं निकल पा रहा है।

