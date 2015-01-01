पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Datia
  • Complete The Arrangements, The Decision Of The Ratangarh Fair Will Be Done After The Order Of The Government: Commissioner

बयान:व्यवस्थाएं पूरी करो, शासन के आदेश के बाद होगा रतनगढ़ मेले का निर्णय: कमिश्नर

सेंवढ़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आईजी और कमिश्नर ने किया मंदिर का निरीक्षण व्यवस्थाएं देखकर दिए निर्देश

माता रतनगढ़ पर दीपावली की दूज के दिन लगने वाले विशाल मेले की तैयारियों को लेकर प्रशासन अलर्ट मोड में है। बुधवार की सुबह जिला प्रशासन द्वारा समूचे जिले के अधिकारी कर्मचारियों को यह आदेश जारी किया कि वह तत्काल रतनगढ़ माता मंदिर पर पहुंचकर व्यवस्थाओं से संबंधित अपने अपने कार्य को संभाले।

आदेश में यह भी उल्लेख किया गया कि ग्वालियर कमिश्नर अतुल सक्सेना एवं आई जी चंबल भी व्यवस्थाओं को देखने पहुंच रहे हैं। दोपहर 12:00 बजे जारी इस आदेश के बाद पूरे जिले के अधिकारी रतनगढ़ माता मंदिर पर एकत्रित हो गए शाम 4 बजे कमिश्नर, आईजी के साथ कलेक्टर व एसपी ने रतनगढ़ माता मंदिर क्षेत्र का दौरा किया।

आठ पार्किंग स्थलों का लिया जायजा
अधिकारियों ने रतनगढ़ माता मंदिर परिसर कुंवर बाबा महाराज ग्वालियर की ओर से आने वाली रास्ते दतिया के ओर से आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं के मार्ग को देखा तथा कुल 8 पार्किंग स्थलों पर विशेष तौर पर जाकर वहां की क्षमता की जानकारी ली। इस दौरान कमिश्नर अतुल सक्सैना ने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि वह अपनी अपनी जिम्मेदारियों का निर्वहन पूरी कर्मठता से करें।

व्यवस्थाएं पूर्व के वर्षों की तरह लगाई जाएंगी, पर मेला आयोजित नहीं होगा। वह अधिकारियों के द्वारा पूछे गए सवालों के जवाब में यह कहते भी देखे गए कि शासन को पत्र भेज दिया गया है। शासन स्तर से कोई निर्णय आ सकता है, लेकिन साथ ही कलेक्टर दतिया बी विजय दत्ता को यह आदेश भी दिया कि वह जन प्रतिनिधियों से चर्चा कर यह तय करें कि बंध के लिए आने वाले लोगों को और आम दर्शनार्थियों के बीच अंतर कैसे किया जा सकता है।

इसके लिए कलेक्टर गुरुवार को बैठक आयोजित कर सकते हैं। हालांकि बैठक जिला मुख्यालय पर होने की संभावना है। सूत्रों की मानें तो काेविड संक्रमण की गाइडलाइन के कारण रतनगढ़ माता मंदिर का मेला आयोजित नहीं हो सकता, लेकिन प्रशासन द्वारा मान्यताओं का हवाला देते हुए शासन को एक पत्र भेजा गया है। शासन से विशेष अनुमति आने पर यह मेला आयोजित हो किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें