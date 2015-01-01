पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:रात में झगड़ा, सुबह कमरे में मिली महिला की लाश

भांडेर4 घंटे पहले
  • भांडेर के सीटोला मोहल्ला की घटना, पुलिस जांच में जुटी

नगर के सीटोला मोहल्ला में मंगलवार को सुबह 37 वर्षीय महिला की अपने ही घर में लाश पड़ी मिली। महिला का सोमवार को रात में अपने पति से विवाद हो गया था। इसके बाद पति उनाव बालाजी चला गया। मंगलवार को सुबह 10 बजे संदिग्ध हालत में लाश पड़ी मिली। पोस्ट मार्टम रिपोर्ट में महिला के गले पर गमछे और साड़ी के फंदे जैसे निशान मिले हैं। मृतिका के 16 व 14 साल के दो बेटे भी हैं लेकिन वे भी कुछ नहीं बता रहे हैं। फिलहाल भांडेर पुलिस ने मामले को जांच में लिया है।

भांडेर के सीटोला मोहल्ला स्थित बड़े मंदिर के पास रहने वाली 37 वर्षीय आरती साहू का मंगलवार को सुबह 10 बजे अपने ही घर में शव पड़ा मिला। पति सुरेश साहू का कहना है कि उसका सोमवार रात अपनी पत्नी आरती से झगड़ा हो गया था। झगड़ा होने के कारण वह रात में ही उनाव बालाजी चला गया था और रात भर वहीं रहा। मंगलवार को सुबह 10 बजे घर आया तो आरती की लाश कमरे में जमीन पर पड़ी थी।

वहीं उसके दोनों बेटे भी कुछ नहीं बता रहे हैं। जबकि दोनों बेटे घर में ही थे। जानकारी मिलने पर भांडेर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और शव को निगरानी में लेकर पीएम के लिए अस्पताल भेजा। पुलिस ने मर्ग कायम कर मामले को जांच में लिया है। वहीं पीएम करने वाले बीएमओ डॉ. आरएस परिहार के अनुसार मृतिका के गले पर साड़ी और गमछे जैसे निशान मिले हैं लेकिन स्पष्ट कह पाना संभव नहीं है। पूरी जांच रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही महिला की मौत की स्पष्ट वजह सामने आएगी।

