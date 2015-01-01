पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Gwalior
  Datia
  Lack Of Beds And Stretchers For Women After Sterilization Operation, Hospital Management Could Not Even Provide Roof

इंदरगढ़ अस्पताल:नसबंदी ऑपरेशन के बाद महिलाओं के लिए पलंग और स्ट्रेचर की कमी, छत भी मुहैया नहीं करा पाया अस्पताल प्रबंधन

इंदरगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इंदरगढ़ में नसबंदी ऑपरेशन के बाद बेहोशी की हालत में महिलाएं ठंडे फर्श पर एक चादर बिछाकर लेटी हुईं।

ये तस्वीर इंदरगढ़ के सरकारी अस्पताल की है। बुधवार को यहां नसबंदी शिविर में ग्रामीण इलाकों की महिलाएं नसबंदी कराने पहुंचीं। दिन भर में 31 महिलाओं की नसबंदी हुई लेकिन एक को भी बैड नहीं मिला। महिलाओं को बेहोशी की हालत में ऑपरेशन थिएटर से पुरुष अपने हाथों पर उठाकर बाहर लाए और बरामदे में खुद के कपड़े ठंडे फर्श पर बिछाकर लेटाया। यही नहीं जब बरामदा भर गया तो महिलाओं को खुले आसमान के नीचे लेटाया गया।

नसबंदी ऑपरेशन को लेकर अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने किसी तरह की तैयारी नहीं की थी। केवल ये प्रचार हुआ कि शिविर लगेगा, लेकिन शिविर में आने वालीं महिलाओं के लिए इंतजाम कुछ नहीं हुए। स्ट्रेचर तक भी नहीं मिले।

स्ट्रेचर नहीं... परिजन के हाथ
इंदरगढ़ में ऑपरेशन के बाद महिला को ऑपरेशन कक्ष से बरामदे तक हाथों के सहारे ले जाते परिजन।

वार्ड नहीं... खुला आसमान

इंदरगढ़ में ऑपरेशन के बाद महिला खुले आसमान के नीचे जमीन पर लेटी हुई और उसके साथ महिलाएं बैठी हैं।
इंदरगढ़ में ऑपरेशन के बाद महिला खुले आसमान के नीचे जमीन पर लेटी हुई और उसके साथ महिलाएं बैठी हैं।
