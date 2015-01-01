पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:जनगणना में ओबीसी का काॅलम अलग से खुलने की महासभा ने उठाई मांग

सेंवढ़ा4 घंटे पहले
आगामी वर्ष प्रांरभ होने वाली जनगणना में ओबीसी का कालम अलग से खुलना चाहिए। इससे ओबीसी समाज की गणना में आसानी होगी। सरकार अगर यह कालम नहीं खुलवाती तो महासभा जनगणना का बहिष्कार करेगी। ओबीसी एससी एवं एसटी समाज को उनका हक दिलाने के लिए सरकारों को समय समय पर उठाई जाने वाली मांगें पूरी करनी होगी।

अखिल भारतीय ओबीसी महासभा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष ललित कुमार ने यह विचार महासभा द्वारा निकाली जा रही। संविधान संदेश यात्रा के सेंवढ़ा प्रवास के दौरान व्यक्त किए। यात्रा का पड़ाव कुशवाह समाज आश्रम पर हुआ।

यहां ओबीसी वर्ग के लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने सभी से एकजुट होकर अपने हक के लिए लड़ने का आव्हान किया। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता ओबीसी महासभा के जिला अध्यक्ष अबधेश सिंह कुशवाह ने की। विशिष्ट अतिथि के तौर पर रोहित सिंह, लालजीत, अरविंद सिंह, धमेंद्र कुमार, सत्यवीर सिंह, रामनरेश आदि मौजूद रहे।

