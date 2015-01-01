पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

150 ट्रॉली रेत के अवैध डंप:खनन माफिया ने डंप की अवैध रेत, पुलिस नहीं कर रही कार्रवाई

जिगना3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भासड़ा खुर्द गांव में हाट बाजार के पास 150 ट्रॉली रेत के अवैध डंप

बड़ौनी व आसपास के क्षेत्र में खनन माफिया द्वारा रेत का अवैध खनन कर उसे डंप किया जा रहा है। करीब 150 ट्रॉली अवैध रेत भासड़ा खुर्द गांव के नजदीक हाट बाजार के पास डंप है। यहां पिछले कई महीनों से रेत डंप है बावजूद पुलिस द्वारा कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही। इस संबंध में थाना प्रभारी बड़ौनी का कहना है कि रेत के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की जिम्मेदारी खनिज विभाग की होती है, उनके द्वारा ही कार्रवाई की जाएगी। पुलिस द्वारा कार्रवाई नहीं की जाने से खनन माफिया के हौंसले बढ़ रहे हैं, जिससे क्षेत्र में अवैध रेत का कारोबार फलफूल रहा है।

महूअर नदी के तट पर स्थित लमकना, भासड़ा खुर्द, भासड़ा कलां गांव की खदानें भले ही बंद हो, लेकिन इनसे बाकायदा अवैध खनन किया जा रहा है। खनन माफिया ने इन घाटों से अवैध रेत निकालकर गांव के आसपास व अन्य क्षेत्रों में डंप लगा दिए हैं। इन दिनों भासड़ा खुर्द गांव हाट बाजार के पास करीब 150 से 200 ट्रॉली रेत के डंप अवैध तरीके से लगवाए गए हैं। हैरानी यह है कि ग्रामीणों द्वारा इसका विरोध भी किया गया। बावजूद पुलिस अधिकारी कार्रवाई करने की बजाय, दूसरे विभाग विभाग की जिम्मेदारी बताकर पल्ला झाड़ रहे हैं। इसका फायदा खनिज माफिया उठा रहे हैं। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि रेत के परिवहन में लगे वाहन ट्रैक्टर व डंपर आदि तेज से गति से निकलते हैं, जिससे हादसे का खतरा बना रहता है। बावजूद इन्हें रोकने वाला कोई नहीं।

कार्रवाई की जिम्मेदारी खनिज विभाग की है
कार्रवाई करने की जिम्मेदारी खनिज विभाग की है, उनके द्वारा ही कार्रवाई की जाएगी। पुलिस द्वारा कार्रवाई नहीं की जाएगी।
रविंद्र शर्मा, थाना प्रभारी बड़ौनी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें