अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान:बायपास से अतिक्रमण हटाने के विरोध में लोग एसडीएम बोले- नप से आई सूची पर हो रहा काम

सेंवढ़ा6 घंटे पहले
अतिक्रमण के विरोध में प्रदर्शन करते लोग। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • कार्रवाई के विरोध में आक्रोशित लोगों ने की नारेबाजी, सौंपा ज्ञापन

सेंवढ़ा में चल रहे अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान के दूसरे चरण में सोमवार को पांच दुकानों पर तोड़फोड़ की कार्रवाई की गई। इससे पहले भी पांच लोगों की दुकान और मकान गिराए गए थे। पूर्व की तरह इस बार भी प्रशासन ने बाईपास रोड पर नगर के वार्ड क्रमांक 14 के हिस्से को निशाना बनाया। इससे खफा वार्ड 14 के एक सैंकड़ा से अधिक लोगों ने मंगलवार को तहसील पर प्रदर्शन किया। इनमें महिलाओं की संख्या भी काफी थी। तहसील पर नारेबाजी की गई। जिसके बाद एसडीएम अनुराग निंगवाल को कलेक्टर संजय कुमार के नाम जारी एक ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। लोगों का तर्क था कि अगर बाईपास से ही अतिक्रमण हटाना था तो एक सिरे से कार्रवाई करने के बजाय प्रशासन दोनों बार मध्य में ही कार्रवाई करने क्यों पहुंचा। जबाब में एसडीएम ने कहा कि नगर परिषद की सूची पर काम चल रहा है।

सेंवढ़ा में अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान के पहले चरण में प्रशासन की मुनादी के बाद आधे सैंकड़ा से अधिक लोगों ने स्वयं अस्थाई अतिक्रमण हटा लिया था। जिसमें सबसे अधिक टीनशेड एवं ठेले शामिल रहे। अस्थाई अतिक्रमण हटने के बाद प्रशासन ने दूसरा चरण बाईपास रोड पर नोटिस देकर प्रारंभ किया। पिछले एक सप्ताह में दो बार कार्रवाई हुई और दोनों ही बार प्रशासन ने सिविल अस्पताल के सामने के हिस्से को निशाना बनाया। यह इलाका वार्ड क्रमांक 14 का है। इस कार्रवाई में अब तक 8 दुकानें तथा दो घर तोड़े जा चुके हैं। सोमवार को कार्रवाई के दौरान एक स्थान पर महिलाओं ने विरोध किया।

उनके द्वारा नगर परिषद एवं तत्कालीन अनुविभागीय अधिकारी की एनओसी को आधार बताकर अतिक्रमण हटाने पर विरोध जताया गया। इसके बाद प्रशासन चेतावनी देकर लौट आया। पर मंगलवार को इसका विरोध सड़क पर देखा गया। एक सैंकड़ा से अधिक वार्ड वासी सुबह 11 बजे तहसील पहुंचे गए। लोगों के द्वारा नारेबाजी की गई। जिसके बाद नायब तहसीलदार नरेंद्र सिंह यादव उनसे ज्ञापन लेने पहुंचे। लोगों की मांग थी कि वह एसडीएम को ही समस्या बताएंगे और फिर जनसुनवाई के दौरान ही लोग एसडीएम से मिलने पहुंचे।

साहब, सबसे पहले हमाओ घर काय तोड़रय
80 वर्षीय वृद्ध वती यादव का कहना था कि साहब सबसे पहले आपने हमारा घर तोड़ा जबकि हमारे पास सभी वैध दस्तावेज हैं। हम कहां रहने जाएं। जबाब में एसडीएम ने कहा कि हमने किसी का घर नहीं तोड़ा। तो पास में खड़े लक्ष्मण यादव ने कहा कि बाईपास के दोनों सिरों से लेकर पूरे नगर में अतिक्रमण है फिर उस पर कार्रवाई करने के बजाय सीधे हम गरीबों को क्यों परेशान किया जा रहा है तो एसडीएम बोले हम नगर परिषद की सूची पर कार्य कर रहे है। वहीं से अतिक्रमण की रिपोर्ट आई थी। आप नगर परिषद में सीएमओ से बात करें।

सीएमओ बोले- मेरे पास नहीं है सूची
एसडीएम को ज्ञापन देने के बाद आंदोलनकारी नगर परिषद कार्यालय पहुंचे। यहां सीएमओ अवधेश त्रिपाठी से अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए बनाई गई सूची मांगी तो सीएमओ बोले कि मुझे एसडीएम महोदय के यहां से जो निर्देश मिलता है उसका पालन करता हूं। अभी जानकारी लगी है कि 94 लोगों की एक सूची बनी है, पर वह मेरे पास नहीं है वह राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारियों के पास ही है।

