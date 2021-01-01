पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यक्रम:नगर की सुख समृद्धि के लिए निकाल रहे प्रभात फेरी: दांतरे

इंदरगढ़6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रभात फेरी 72 वीं वर्षगांठ पर आयोजित हुआ कार्यक्रम

प्रभात फेरी की 72 वीं वर्षगांठ पर कार्यक्रम का आयोजन हुआ। कार्यक्रम से पहले नगर से रामधुन पर प्रभात फेरी निकाली गई। इसके बाद अंदर बस्ती मंदिर पर कार्यक्रम हुआ। जिसमें मौजूद लोगों ने विचार व्यक्त किया। शीतल प्रसाद दांतरे ने बताया कि सालिगराम सरदार गिरदावर ने दीन हित करनी रामायण समाज समिति का गठन 2 फरवरी 1949 में किया था। जिसके अध्यक्ष रामा दादा को बनाया था।

फरवरी 1949 को नगर की सुुख समृद्धि के लिए तय प्रभात फेरी निकालने का निर्णय लिया था। तभी से लेकर अब तक पुरानी परंपरा को कायम रखते हुए नगर में प्रभात फेरी निकाली जाती है। इसके पहले रामधुन पर प्रभात फेरी अंदर बस्ती स्थित हर शंकरी मंदिर से प्रारंभ हुई, जो दांतरे मोहल्ला, कोटेश्वर मंदिर, अंजनी माता मंदिर होते हुए ग्वालियर रोड खेरापति हनुमान मंदिर, मेन बाजार होती हुई बड़ी माता मंदिर, सेंवढ़ा रोड पर बावरी सरकार मंदिर, सेंवढ़ा रोड से वापस शीतला गंज होते हुए मन मेल सरकार मंदिर पर मन मेल सरकार मंदिर से मेन बाजार स्थित शीतला माता मंदिर पर और वापस अंदर बस्ती हर शंकरी मंदिर पर पहुंची। प्रभात फेरी में ढोलक, झींका, मंजीरा लेकर बड़ी संख्या में लोग निकले।

इस अवसर पर खरताल सीता यादव, अशोक नामदेव, पेटी सीताराम नीखरा, सुरेश भट्ट एवं झंडा लेकर नन्नी पहारिया, हरिओम तिवारी चल रहे थे। इसके अलावा भोले ठाकुर, कालका प्रसाद स्वामी, नरेन्द श्रीवास्तव, रमेश गेड़ा, रमेश विश्वकर्मा, लक्ष्मी नारायण शर्मा, सुनील शर्मा, वीरेंद्र परमार, हरेंद्र समाधिया, सुरेश गुप्ता, महेश नीखरा एवं प्रभात फेरी संरक्षक मंडल शीतल प्रसाद दांतरे, रघुवीर शरण खरे, बाबूलाल ठाकुर, बृजमोहन दांतरे, सीताराम नीखरा, मनमोहन दांतरे, अशोक गेड़ा, राजू यादव, राजू नीखरा, सीताराम कुशवाह आदि लोग उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser