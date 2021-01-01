पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समर्पण निधि:राम मंदिर के लिए एसडीएम ने दिया एक माह का वेतन

सेंवढ़ा6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

श्राीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र पर बन रहे मंदिर को लेकर सेंवढ़ा में समर्पण निधि एकत्रित की जा रही है। इसी तारतम्य में सोमवार को सेंवढ़ा एसडीएम अनुराग निंगवाल ने वर्ष 2021 के प्रथम माह यानि जनवरी की अपनी पूरी वेतन मंदिर निर्माण के लिए दान कर दी है। उनके द्वारा 52 हजार 999 का चेक समर्पण निधि बावत संपर्क टोली को भेंट किया। इस दौरान मुख्य रूप से भाजपा जिला अध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र बुधौलिया भी मौजूद रहे। एसडीएम श्री निंगवाल ने कहा कि यह एक सेवक का समर्पण है इसमें पद का कोई मायना नहीं है। इससे पूर्व नगर परिषद के स्टाफ द्वारा आपसी संकलन से 53 हजार रूपए की निधि का दान किया।

जबकि सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता श्यामू ठाकुर द्वारा भी 21 हजार की राशि दान की गई। शासकीय बालक उमावि एवं कन्या उमावि के समस्त स्टाफ के द्वारा 10-10 हजार की राशि का दान किया गया। संकलन का यह कार्य सोमवार को देभई में तथा मंगलवार को दरयापुर में भी चलाया गया। इसके अलावा नगरीय क्षेत्र में भी लोगों ने स्वैच्छिक रसीदें कटवाईं। यहां बता दें कि सेंवढ़ा में आरएसएस के तहसील कार्यवाह नरेंद्र सिंह चौहान के नेतृत्व में यह अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इस बावत सम्पर्क टोलियों का गठन भी किया गया है जिनमें मुख्यतः समाजसेवा के क्षेत्र में कार्य करने वाले स्वयंसेवक शामिल हैं।

