मांग:एसडीएम-तहसीलदार ने डलवाया लाखों का डीजल भुगतान नहीं होने पर कलेक्टर से की शिकायत

भांडेर4 घंटे पहले
  • डेढ़ साल से नहीं किया भुगतान, एसडीएम बोले प्रक्रिया चल रही है जल्द होगा भुगतान

नगर के चिरगांव रोड पर स्थित रिनी फ्यूल्स पेट्रोल पंप से एसडीएम एवं तहसीलदार ने शासकीय वाहनों में लाखों रुपए का डीजल डलवाया। डेढ़ साल में करीब दस लाख रुपए से अधिक का डीजल डलवाया गया, लेकिन भुगतान अब तक नहीं किया गया। इस संबंध में पंप के मैनेजर राजेश श्रीवास्तव ने कलेक्टर संजय कुमार से मुलाकात कर डीजल का भुगतान कराने की मांग की।

कलेक्टर को दिए आवेदन में पंप मैनेजर ने बताया कि एसडीएम के वाहन में उनके पंप की डीजल की राशि 31 जनवरी 2019 से 30 नवंबर 2020 तक 3 लाख 54,099 रुपए का तथा तहसीलदार भांडेर के वाहन में 1 लाख 54,970 रुपए का डीजल डाला गया, लेकिन भुगतान अब तक नहीं हुआ। इसके अलावा निर्वाचन के समय के वाहनों में 5 लाख 12,121 रुपए डीजल के बकाया हैं। इस प्रकार लाखों रुपए का डीजल उपयोग करने के बाद भी पंप को उक्त राशि नहीं दी जा रही है। भांडेर में संबंधित बाबू, कर्मचारी ओर अधिकारी बजट न होने की बात कहकर भुगतान लटकाए हुए हैं।

पंप मैनेजर ने मांग की है कि बकाया राशि का जल्द भुगतान कराया जाए। उल्लेखनीय बात यह है कि यह पेट्रोल पंप भाजपा जिला उपाध्यक्ष राजेश चौैहान का है। वह अपने पेट्रोल पंप बिल की राशि को लेकर परेशान हैं। इस संबंध में एसडीएम अरविंद्र माहौर का कहना है कि भुगतान डेढ़ साल पुराना है। उस वक्त मेरे स्थान पर दूसरे अधिकारी थे। फिर भी मामला दिखवा लिया है। संबंधित का भुगतान जल्द से जल्द कराया जाएगा।

