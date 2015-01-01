पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:3 साल पहले 29 लाख से बनकर तैयार हुआ मिट्टी परीक्षण केंद्र, अब तक नहीं हुआ शुरू

इंदरगढ़3 घंटे पहले
इंदरगढ़ में तीन साल से बंद मिट्टी परीक्षण केंद्र।
  • खेत की मिट्टी परीक्षण के लिए दतिया जाने को मजबूर 150 गांव के किसान

खेती किसानी को लाभ का धंधा बनाने एवं किसानों को मिट्टी की सही जानकारी उपलब्ध कराने के लिए सरसई में 29 लाख रुपए की लागत से लगभग तीन साल पहले तैयार की गई मृदा परीक्षण प्रयोगशाला का संचालन शुरू नहीं हो पा रहा है। प्रयोगशाला का निर्माण 2017 में हो गया था, लेकिन अब तक इसमें ताला पड़ा हुआ है। जिससे लगभग 150 गांव के ग्रामीणों को मृदा परीक्षण के लिए दतिया जाना पड़ता है। बताया जा रहा है कि अभी प्रयोगशाला के संचालन के लिए पर्याप्त स्टॉफ नहीं है, जबकि शासन ने सभी प्रयोगशाला शुरू कराने के लिए 26 जनवरी 2020 तक का समय दिया था।

खेती किसानी में मिट्टी की उर्वरा शक्ति बहुत महत्वपूर्ण होती है, लेकिन लगातार रासायनिक खाद के उपयोग से मिट्टी के तत्व बदल जाते हैं। किसानों को मिट्टी की उर्वरा शक्ति की सही जानकारी नहीं होती। मिट्टी की उर्वरा की सही जानकारी देने के लिए मिट्टी के सेंपल की जांच की जाती है। ताकि किसान मिट्टी के रासायनिक तत्वों के हिसाब से खाद का इस्तेमाल कर सके। इसके लिए इंदरगढ़ में 29 लाख रुपए की लागत से प्रयोगशाला का निर्माण किया गया था। ताकि आसपास के 150 गांव के किसान मिट्टी का परीक्षण करा सकें।

प्रयोगशाला का काम अगस्त 2017 में ही पूरा हो गया था, लेकिन अब तक इसे चालू नहीं कराया गया। जिससे किसानों को मिट्टी परीक्षण कराने में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। चूंकि इस वक्त रबी फसलों की कटाई हो चुकी हैं, खेत खाली पड़े हैं। इस बीच किसान मिट्टी का परीक्षण कराना चाहते हैं, लेकिन सुविधा नहीं होने से वह नहीं करा रहे। मिट्टी परीक्षण के लिए दतिया जाते हैं किसान: इंदरगढ़ में आसपास के लगभग 150 गांव के ग्रामीणों की सुविधा के लिए प्रयोगशाला का निर्माण किया गया था। ताकि आसपास के गांव के लोगों को मिट्टी परीक्षण कराने में किसी प्रकार की समस्या का सामना न करना पड़े। लेकिन बंद पड़ी प्रयोगशाला की वजह से अधिकांश ग्रामीण मिट्टी का परीक्षण नहीं कराते। कुछेक किसान जिन्हें अधिक आवश्यकता महसूस होती है, उन्हें मिट्टी परीक्षण के लिए दतिया जाना पड़ता है।

परीक्षण शुरू नहीं हुआ
सरकार ने मिट्टी परीक्षण के लिए प्रयोगशाला तो बना दी, लेकिन अब तक शुरू नहीं किया। मिट्टी परीक्षण के लिए दतिया तक जाना पड़ता है। इसलिए मिट्टी का परीक्षण नहीं करा पाते। जिससे अब खेती किसानी प्रभावित हो रही है। बावजूद जिम्मेदार अधिकारी ध्यान नहीं दे रहे।
बहादुर सिंह परमार

ध्यान नहीं दे रहे अफसर
गांव से दतिया 30 किमी दूर है। पहले किसानों को मिट्टी लेकर जाना पड़ता है। फिर रिपोर्ट लेने के लिए चक्कर लगाने पड़ते हैं। परेशानी की वजह से कई किसान मिट्टी का परीक्षण तक नहीं कराते, यदि यहां प्रयोगशाला शुरू हो जाए, तो काफी फायदा होगा। लेकिन अधिकारी ध्यान ही नहीं देते।
राजू सेन कृषक

यह दो कारण, इसलिए बंद है प्रयोगशाला...

  • {प्रयोगशाला का निर्माण तीन साल पहले ही गया था, लेकिन अब इसमें कुछ खामियां रह गई थी। पहले तो निर्माण एजेंसी ने हैंड ओवर करने में विलंब किया बाद में उन खामियों को पूरा किए बिना प्रयोगशाला को हैंड ओवर कर दिया गया।
  • {शासन ने निर्देश दिए थे कि 26 जनवरी तक हर हालत में प्रयोग का संचालन शुरू कर दिया जाए। हालांकि उसमें आवश्यक संसाधनों का अभाव है। लेकिन प्रयोगशाला का शुरू किया जाना था। लेकिन कृषि विभाग के तकनीकी तो दूर सामान्य कर्मचारियों की भी कमी है, जिससे इसका संचालन शुरू नहीं किया जा सका।

पदस्थापना संचालन होगा
^शासन स्तर से जो स्टाफ प्रयोगशाला का काम करेगा उसकी अभी पदस्थापना नहीं हुई है। कार्रवाई प्रचलित है, पदस्थापना हो जाने पर प्रयोगशाला का संचालन किया जाएगा।
आनंद बड़ौनिया, डीडीए, कृषि विभाग

