दो साल में ही हाईवे के यह हाल:10.72 करोड़ से दो साल पहले बना सेंवढ़ा-दतिया स्टेट हाईवे, अब यहां खंजापुरा, अटरा, चीना दिगुंवा के पास दो-दो फीट तक गहरे गड्‌ढे

सेंवढ़ा3 घंटे पहले
गड्‌ढों से भरी सड़क के यह फोटो दतिया-सेंवढ़ा स्टेट हाईवे क्रमांक 19 के हैं। इस हाईवे की मरम्मत में जनवरी 2018 में मप्र सड़क विकास निगम ने 10 करोड़ 72 लाख रुपए खर्च किए थे। मरम्मत की गारंटी जनवरी 2021 तक है लेकिन इस हाईवे पर अभी से बड़े और गहरे गड्‌ढे हाे गए हैं।

सेंवढ़ा से 15 किमी दूर खंजापुरा, ग्राम अटरा, ग्राम चीना दिगुंवा के पास सड़क पर जगह-जगह दो फीट तक गहरे गड्‌ढे हैं। गारंटी पीरियड में होने के बाद भी इसकी मरम्मत पर ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा। ऐसे में लोगों को इस हाईवे से वाहन निकालना मुश्किल हो रहा है।

