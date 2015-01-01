पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्तिक स्नान:नगर परिक्रमा के लिए निकलीं महिलाओं का स्वागत हुआ, पंडित भी हुए सम्मानित

सेंवढ़ा4 घंटे पहले
नगर परिक्रमा मार्ग से गुजरती महिलाएं।
  • कार्तिक स्नान कर रही एक हजार से अधिक महिलाओं का काफिला पूरे नगर में घूमा

नगर में सनकुआं तट पर कार्तिक स्नान कर रही एक हजार से अधिक महिलाओं ने शुक्ल पक्ष की नवमी के अवसर पर नगर परिक्रमा की। परिक्रमा की शुरूआत सनकुआं धाम से सुबह 8 बजे हुई। परिक्रमा मार्ग में महिलाओं का स्वागत फलाहार के साथ किया गया। वहीं साथ में मौजूद विद्वान पंडितों का विशेष सम्मान किया गया।

सनकुआं धाम पर कार्तिक स्नान का दौर 25 दिन से जारी है। नवमी के दिन परम्परा अनुसार नगर परिक्रमा आयोजित हुई। परिक्रमा में शामिल महिलाएं सनकुआं धाम से प्रारंभ होकर बड़े पहरे से होते हुए गोस्वामी मोहल्ला, नागिल मोहल्ला, दउआ मोहल्ला होती हुई न्यू मार्केट पर निकली। इसके बाद बसस्टैंड सिविल लाइन्स शंकर कालौनी, शास्त्री की बगिया होते हुए बाईपास पहुंची। यहां पुराने सेंवढ़ा होते हुए सनकुआं वापस गई। परिक्रमा मार्ग पर उनके द्वारा जवा बोए गए। महिलाएं भजन कीर्तन करती हुई मंदिरों पर भी गई। मानस पूजा के इस कार्यक्रम को पूर्ण श्रद्धा के साथ मनाया गया। शाम को आंवला के वृक्ष पर जाकर पूजा अर्चना की।

समाजसेवा टीम ने किया स्वागत
परिक्रमा मार्ग पर अनेक जगह स्वागत समारोह आयोजित हुआ। समाजसेवा टीम संयोजक श्यामू ठाकुर ने गोस्वामी मोहल्ला पर प्रसाद एवं फल वितरण कर सेवा कार्य किया साथ ही सभी ब्राह्मण जनों को दक्षिणा देकर माल्यार्पण कर स्वागत किया। इस अवसर पर श्यामू ठाकुर के साथ, भगवानदास पुरोहित, वकील यादव, रामकुमार विश्वकर्मा, पुरुषोत्तम गुप्ता, राहुल चंदेल, प्रहलाद कुशवाह, अनिरुद्ध गुप्ता, प्रथम अग्रवाल, राहुल चौरसिया, गोपी माली, कमल शर्मा, आसाराम नामदेव, रामसिया कुशवाह, आकाश शर्मा, योगेश जादोन, भरत सिंधी, शत्रु सिंधी, एवं राम सिंह बाथम समेत कई समाजसेवी उपस्थित रहे।

