हादसा:पराली के धुएं में ट्रैक्टर-ऑटो की भिड़ंत, 14 लोग घायल

इंदरगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • दतिया-सेंवढ़ा रोड पर हुआ भीषण हादसा

थरेट थाना क्षेत्र के दतिया-सेंवढ़ा रोड स्थित सेंथरी-कुदारी के बीच तेज रफ्तार ट्रैक्टर ने सामने आ रही आॅटो में टक्कर मार दी जिससे ऑटो में सवार 14 लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों में छह महिलाएं शामिल हैं। घायलों को इंदरगढ़ अस्पताल भेजा गया जहां से ऑटो ड्राइवर समेत पांच लोगों को ग्वालियर जबकि बांकी को जिला अस्पताल रैफर किया गया। जानकारी के अनुसार ग्राम खैरी देवता निवासी रामहेत (40) पुत्र नाथूराम जाटव कुछ से मानसिक रूप से बीमार था।

मंगलवार को परिजन फतेहपुर गांव के नारायण सिंह (35) पुत्र मनू परिहार के ऑटो से रामहेत की झाड़फ़ूंक के लिए भिंड जिले के मौ ले जा रहे थे। जैसे ही ऑटो दतिया-सेंवढ़ा रोड पर कुदारी-सेंथरी के बीच पहुंचा तभी कुदारी सरपंच नारायण परिहार के बेटे ने ट्रैक्टर से ऑटो में टक्कर मार दी जिससे ऑटो पूरा क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। सरपंच नारायण सिंह ने कुछ दिन पहले ही ट्रैक्टर खरीदा था और ट्रैक्टर को उसका बेटा चला रहा था। घटना के बाद ट्रैक्टर लेकर चालक भाग निकला लेकिन ग्रामीणों ने कुदारी गांव के पास मय ड्राइवर के ट्रैक्टर को पकड़कर पुलिस के सुपुर्द कर दिया। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों का कहना है कि जिस जगह घटना हुई वहां पराली जलाने से धुएं के कारण भिड़ंत हुई।

हादसे में 14 घायल, सभी रैफर: ट्रैक्टर और ऑटो की आमने सामने भिड़ंत में ऑटो में सवार ड्राइवर नारायण सिंह परिहार, मुलायम सिंह (40) पुत्र बाबू परिहार, मायन (35) पत्नी रामदास जाटव, रामदास (40) पुत्र रामचरण जाटव, नीलम (24) पत्नी प्रमोद कमरिया निवासी मुरगुवां, पातीराम (55) पुत्र नाथूराम जाटव, पोखन जाटव (65), कस्तूरी (60) पोखन जाटव, रामकली (23) पत्नी ततरी जाटव, अरविंद पुत्र विक्रम जाटव, सुजाता पत्नी रमेश जाटव, रामहेत पुत्र नाथूराम जाटव, कमल सिंह पुत्र तीतुरी जाटव और सुमित पुत्र रामहेत जाटव घायल हो गए। इनमें से ड्राइवर नारायण सिंह, मुलायम सिंह, पातीराम, कस्तूरी समेत पांच को ग्वालियर रैफर किया गया। जबकि बांकी 9 लोग जिला अस्पताल रैफर किए गए।

