पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जागरूकता:व्यापारी अपने कार्यस्थलों पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाएं: एसडीएम

भांडेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गल्ला व्यापारियों और सराफा व्यापारियों की बैठक में प्रशासन ने की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की समीक्षा, जागरूक भी किया

जिले में बढ़ रहे अपराधों को देखते हुए एसडीएम अरविंद्र सिंह माहौर की अध्यक्षता में प्रशासनिक व पुलिस अधिकारियों ने बुधवार को भांडेर थाना परिसर पर नगर के गल्ला एवं सराफा व्यापारियों की बैठक का आयोजन कर व्यापारियों से सुरक्षा के उपायों पर चर्चा की। प्रशासन का फोकस सीसीटीवी कैमरों पर रहा। अधिकारियों का कहना था कि सीसीटीवी कैमरे अपराध को नियंत्रित करने का आज के दौर का सबसे बड़ा साधन है। ऐसे में यदि व्यापारियों के कार्यस्थलों पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे होंगे, तो निश्चित ही अपराधियों पर अपराध को अंजाम देने पर अंकुश लगेगा। इसलिए ऐसे व्यापारी जिनके कार्यस्थलों पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे नहीं लगे हैं वे इन्हें लगवाएं। यदि वह इन्हें लगवाने में सक्षम नहीं है तो उनके अनुरोध पर प्रशासन उन्हें लगवाने में सहयोग करेगा।

बैठक में गांधी चौक, उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय के पास, पटेल चौराहा, सरसई चौराहा, लहार रोड पानी की टंकी के पास, खटिकयाना तिराहा, घटिया बाजार तथा सोन तलैया मार्ग आदि स्थान सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाने के लिए चिन्हित किए गए। विदित हो कि इन नव चिह्नित स्थानों में से अधिकांश स्थानों पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे नप भांडेर द्वारा लगवाए गए हैं। लेकिन पिछले वर्तमान में कई महीनों से ये खराब स्थिति में हैं।

ऐसे में बैठक में मौजूद नप प्रतिनिधि सुरेश राजौरिया से इन कैमरों को लेकर जानकारी ली तो उन्होंने बताया कि मैकेनिक बुलाया है। उसके बाद ही कुछ कह जा सकेगा कि ये सुधर पाएंगे या नए वायरलेस कैमरे लगेंगे। बैठक में एसडीएम अरविंद सिंह माहौर, एसडीओपी मोहित कुमार यादव, थाना प्रभारी भांडेर रोशन लाल भारती, नप प्रतिनिधि सुरेश राजौरिया, गल्ला एवं सराफा व्यापारियों में सुनील सिहारे, शेखर साहू, मनीष पोद्दार, भगवत साहू, पवन गुप्ता, मुकेश साहू, रामकुमार निरंजन, बृजभूषण सोनी, राहुल सोनी, संतोष ढरिया, हरीश सोनी, आदि मौजूद रहे।

बैठक के अंत में एसडीएम अरविंद सिंह माहौर ने नगर में नेकी की दीवार, सामुदायिक अस्पताल भांडेर में वृक्षारोपण तथा अन्य सुविधाओं को बढ़ाने तथा नगर में पुरानी आईटीआई में चल रही गौशाला में गायों के लिए चारा, आदि का सामाजिक सरोकार निभाते हुए प्रबंध करने व्यापारियों का आव्हान किया।

रोको-टोको अभियान चलाए जाने की मांग
बैठक के दौरान एक सराफा व्यापारी द्वारा बताया गया कि पिछली रात कोई अज्ञात वाहन उनकी दुकान के पास रुका और इसके बाद कुछ लोग उनकी दुकान के आसपास टहलकर चले गए। यह घटना संबंधित व्यापारी के सीसीटीवी कैमरे में दर्ज हो गई। इस वृत्तांत पर पुलिस की रात्रिकालीन गश्त व्यवस्था और उसकी कार्यप्रणाली पर अंगुली उठी कि आखिर वे रात्रि में नगर में बाहर से आने-जाने वालों को लेकर व्यवस्था बनाए हैं। व्यापारियों ने रात्रि में नगर से गुजर रहे वाहनों की तलाशी (रोको-टोको) ली जाने की एसडीओपी से मांग की। जिस पर एसडीओपी ने उन्हें ऐसा अभियान प्रारम्भ करने का आश्वासन दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें