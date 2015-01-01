पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

251 में सिर्फ एक पॉजिटिव:जिले में अब तक 1415 हुए कोराेना संक्रमित

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
सोमवार को मेडिकल कॉलेज दतिया से 251 कोरोना सैंपल की रिपोर्ट स्वास्थ्य विभाग को प्राप्त हुई जिसमें से सिर्फ एक कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज सामने आया। यह कोरोना मरीज 1 दिन पहले कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए पुलिसकर्मी की पत्नी है। अब जिले में कुल कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 1415 पर पहुंच गई है।

सोमवार को मेडिकल कॉलेज से 251 कोरोना सैंपल की रिपोर्ट स्वास्थ्य विभाग को प्राप्त हुई जिसमें से पुलिस लाइन में पुलिस कर्मी धर्मेंद्र शाक्य की पत्नी ललिता शाक्य की जांच रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई है। खास बात यह है कि 15 दिन बाद कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या एक पर आकर टिकी है। इससे पहले कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या कभी चार और कभी 5 हथवा 6 तक रिकॉर्ड की जा रही थी। इससे अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि कोरोना महामारी अब दतिया जिले से विदाई की ओर है अगर लोग दूसरे बड़े शहरों से आवागमन करते समय सावधानी बरतें तो जिले से कोरोना महामारी पूरी तरह खत्म हो जाएगी।

