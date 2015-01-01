पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:201 सैंपल में 18 कोराेना संक्रमित, 20 दिन बाद संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ी

दतिया3 घंटे पहले
विधानसभा उपचुनाव के बाद कोरोना पॉजीटिव मरीजों की संख्या फिर बढ़ने लगी। बीस दिन बाद कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या दहाई के अंक पर पहुंची। शुक्रवार को मेडिकल कॉलेज में 201 सैंपलों की जांच की गई, जिसमें 18 लोगों को कोरोना पॉजीटिव निकला। इसके करीब 20 दिन पहले 16 अक्टूबर को 10 मरीज कोरोना पॉजीटिव मिले थे। लेकिन चुनाव के दौरान अचानक संख्या में कमी आ गई थी। अब एक बार फिर कोरोना संक्रमण का ग्राफ तेजी से बढ़ने लगा है।

18 नए मरीज मिलने के बाद जिले में कुल पॉजीटिव मरीजों की संख्या 1404 पर पहुंच गई है।

शुक्रवार को मेडिकल कॉलेज में 201 सैंपलों की जांच हुई, जिसमें 18 पॉजीटिव निकले, इसमें सबसे अधिक 10 लोग 29 वीं बटालियन में रहने वाले हैं। जारी हुई सूची में 29 वीं बटालियन के अशोक यादव, शशिभूषण, अर्जुन सिंह, पवन कुमार, राधेलाल पाल, मनोज कुमार, रमन शर्मा, प्रेमनारायण, रवि गुर्जर, अमित राठौरिया, अजयराज शर्मा एवं अमित राठौरिया शामिल है।

यह सभी पिछले छह महीने से भोपाल में कोराेना काल ड्यूटी कर रहे थे। गुरुवार की रात वापस लौटे थे। इसके अलावा सेंवढ़ा चुंगी के पास रहने वाले रामस्वरूप कुशवाह व उनका पुत्र कप्तान, मुढ़ियन के कुआं पर रहने वाले अजयराम शर्मा, शिवम, विशुन्द्रा शर्मा के नाम शामिल है। वहीं भांडेर में अजीतपुरा गांव के ब्रजभूषण यादव, वार्ड पांच निवासी प्रीति अग्रवाल एवं सोनागिर स्टेशन के पास रहने वाली ममता कुशवाहा पॉजीटिव आईं।

