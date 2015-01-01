पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:जिले में 20 हजार किसानों को नहीं मिला सीएम कल्याण योजना का लाभ लगा रहे चक्कर

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कारण: लेनदेन के लालच में पटवारी नहीं दिखा रहे रुचि
  • बड़ौनी- 2831, दतिया- 6462, इंदरगढ़- 3937, दतिया नगर-732, सेवढ़ा- 2632 और भांडेर में 3298 किसान योजना के लाभ से वंचित

ग्राम हमीरपुर निवासी कमलू प्रजापति तीन महीने से सीएम सम्मान निधि योजना का लाभ लेने के लिए पटवारी के चक्कर लगा रहा है। पहले पटवारी विधानसभा उप चुनाव का बहाना बनाकर टालता रहा। चुनाव की आचार संहिता हटी तो कहा कि पूर्व में सभी किसानों के आवेदन निरस्त हो गए थे इसलिए दोबारा फार्म जमा करना होगा।

कमलू की तरह जिले में ऐसे 20 हजार किसान हैं जो पटवारियों की मनमानी के कारण किसान सम्मान निधि योजना का लाभ लेने से वंचित हैं। सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान गुरुवार को प्रदेश के पांच लाख किसानों के बैंक खातों में करोड़ों रुपए की राशि ट्रांसफर करेंगे लेकिन जिले के 20 हजार किसानों दूसरी किस्त की बात दूर, पहली किस्त पाने के लिए परेशान है।

केन्द्र सरकार ने वर्ष 2018 में किसान सम्मान निधि योजना शुरू की थी। योजना के तहत देश भर के किसानों को हर साल 6 हजार रुपए तीन समान किस्तों में दिए जा रहे है। इसी योजना की तर्ज पर प्रदेश के सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने 22 सितंबर को किसान कल्याण योजना की घोषणा की थी। जिसके तहत किसान को हर साल दो समान किस्तों में 4 हजार रुपए की राशि प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा दी जाएगी।

जिसे के नब्बे फीसदी किसान इस योजना से जुड़ चुके है। दो किसान पटवारियों के साथ पैसों का लेनदेन नहीं कर सके, ऐसे गरीब 20 हजार किसान आज भी योजना से जुड़ने के लिए पटवारियों को चक्कर लगा रहे है। हमरीपुर के किसान कमलू प्रजापति और बहादुरपुर के किसान रामगोपाल ने बताया उन्हें किसान कल्याण योजना का लाभ नहीं मिला, जबकि पटवारी हमेशा बहाना बनाकर लौटा देता है।

ये तीन उदाहरण बताते हैं... पटवारी नहीं दिखा रहे रुचि
1. इंदरगढ़ तहसील के ग्राम सिकरी का हल्का सत्येंद्र राजपूत 25 सितंबर को सीएम किसान कल्याण योजना के एवज में 200-200 रुपए लेते हुए मोबाइल में कैद हुआ था। जिसने रुपए नहीं दिए उस किसान के आधार कार्ड लिंक नहीं किए गए। अनुराग निंगवाल ने पटवारी को सस्पेंड कर दिया था।

2. 25 सितंबर को ही ग्राम उचाड़ का हल्का पटवारी प्रमोद सिहारे भी किसानों से रुपए मांगते हुए देखे जाने पर इसकी शिकायत इंदरगढ़ तहसील कार्यालय में तहसीलदार और जनप्रतिनिधियों के समक्ष की गई थी। शिकायत मिलने के बाद एसडीएम निंगवाल ने उचाड़ हल्का पटवारी सिहारे को सस्पेंड कर दिया था।

3. 10 अक्टूबर को ग्राम झड़िया का हल्का पटवारी चंद्रशेखर श्रीवास्तव किसानों से 200-200 रुपए लेते हुए मोबाइल में कैद हुआ था। किसानों ने पटवारी का रुपए लेते हुए वीडियो वायरल किया और 13 अक्टूबर को पटवारी श्रीवास्तव को एसडीएम अशोक सिंह चौहान द्वारा सस्पेंड कर दिया गया।

किसान तहसील में कर सकते हैं आवेदन
जिले में एक लाख 45 हजार किसानों की सूची हमने जारी की थी जिसमें से 1 लाख 15 हजार किसानों को सत्यापन हो चुका है। राशि सीधे बैंक में पहुंच रही है। जो लोग पात्रता रखते हैं वे तहसील में आवेदन कर सकते हैं और हमें भी बता सकते हैं। हम उनका निराकरण कराएंगे।
शुभम मिश्रा, नोडल अधिकारी, सीएम कल्याण योजना

