पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना का कहर:213 कोरोना सैंपल रिपोर्ट में 13 संक्रमित निकले

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अबतक जिले में संक्रमितों की संख्या 1430 हुई

मेडिकल कॉलेज दतिया से बुधवार को 213 कोरोना सैंपल की रिपोर्ट स्वास्थ्य को प्राप्त हुई जिसमें से 13 कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए। इनमें 4 पॉजिटिव पांडे नगर के रहने वाले एक ही परिवार के हैं। अब जिले में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 1430 पर पहुंच गई है। बुधवार को आई कोरोना सैंपल रिपोर्ट में जिला अस्पताल में ब्लड बैंक प्रभारी डॉ जय भारत सिंह, उनकी पत्नी ऊषा, डॉक्टर के के अमरिया, होलीपुरा पर विनय श्रीवास्तव, मंगल ढाबा के पास मनोज, भांडेर नगर में आशीष पुत्र विपिन विहारी चतुर्वेदी, आरती पत्नी आशीष चतुर्वेदी, आराध्या पुत्री आशीष, राजकुमारी पत्नी विपिन विहारी, राधावल्लभ पुत्र सीताशरण, इंदरगढ़ में गिरीश पुत्र आनंद शिवहरे और ओम पुत्र आनंद शिवहरे की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई है। कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों में चार कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज भांडेर नगर के रहने वाले हैं और एक ही परिवार के हैं जबकि दो कोरोना संक्रमित इंदरगढ़ के रहने वाले हैं और बाकी मरीज दतिया शहर के हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें