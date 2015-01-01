पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट की वारदात:3 लाख की बकरियां लूट ले गए बदमाश, सुबह जंगल में ही मिलीं

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • बदमाशों ने चरवाहों को निचरौली के जंगल में बंधक बनाकर दिया घटना को अंजाम

सिविल लाइन थाना क्षेत्र के निचरौली के जंगल में बकरियां चरा रहे दो चरवाहों से चार अज्ञात बदमाश तीन लाख रुपए कीमत की बकरियां लूट ले गए। चरवाहे चचेरे भाई सोमवार को शाम के समय जंगल में बकरियां चरा रहे थे तभी बदमाश जंगल में पहुंचे और कट्‌टे की नोक पर दोनों के हाथ पैर बांधकर पीटा फिर बकरियां और भेड़ लूट ले गए।

समय रहते पुलिस को सूचना मिल जाने पर पुलिस ने जंगल की घेराबंदी की और पूरी रात सर्चिंग के बाद लूटी गईं बकरियां मंगलवार को सुबह जंगल में ही मिल गईं। अब पुलिस को बदमाशों की तलाश है। ग्राम बाजनी निवासी अनिल (21) पुत्र रमेश पाल ने पुलिस को बताया कि वह अपने चचेरे भाई सौरभ पाल के साथ सोमवार को शाम चार बजे निचरौली के जंगल में भेड़ बकरियां चरा रहा था तभी अज्ञात चार बदमाश और कनपटी पर कट्‌टा अड़ा दिया।

बदमाशों ने दोनों चचेरे भाईयों के हाथ पैर बांधकर मारपीट की फिर तीन लाख कीमत की 80 भेड़ और 20 बकरियां हांककर वाहन में लाद ले गए। शाम को जब अंधेरा हुआ तो दोनों चरवाहों ने किसी तरह एक दूसरे के हाथ पैर खोले। दोनों ने घटना की जानकारी पुलिस को दी।

पुलिस शाम को ही जंगल में पहुंची और सर्चिंग शुरू कर दी। पुलिस की आहट पाकर बदमाश बकरियों को वाहन में लादकर ले जाने में असफल हुए और जंगल में ही छोड़कर भाग निकले। टीआई रविंद्र सिंह गुर्जर ने बताया कि पूरी रात सर्चिंग करने के बाद लूटी गईं सभी बकरियां और भेड़ मंगलवार को सुबह छह बजे जंगल में ही घूमती हुई मिल गईं। अब पुलिस बदमाशों की तलाश में जुटी है।

