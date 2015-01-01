पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपचुनाव मतगणना:उप चुनाव में 31 पोलिंग बूथ बढ़े, 19 राउंड में होगी मतगणना

दतिया3 घंटे पहले
  • कोविड गाइड लाइन के कारण 2 कमरों में होगी मतगणना, हर कमरे में होंगी 7 टेबिल

प्रदेश की 28 सीटों पर उप चुनाव के लिए डाले गए वोटों की गणना 10 नवंबर को होगी। जिले में भांडेर विधानसभा सीट पर वोट डाले गए। कोविड गाइड लाइन के कारण यहां विधानसभा चुनाव की तुलना में 31 बूथ अधिक बनाए गए। इसलिए गणना भी 3 राउंड की अधिक होगी। ऐसे में विधानसभा की तुलना में परिणाम आने भी समय लगेगा। शाम 5 बजे तक परिणाम आने की संभावना रहेगी।

सामान्य चुनाव 2018 में भांडेर विधानसभा में कुल 229 पोलिंग बूथ थे। चुनाव आयोग ने कोविड गाइड लाइन के तहत 1 हजार से अधिक मतदाताओं वाले बूथ पर सहायक बूथ बनाने के निर्देश दिए थे। ऐसे में उप चुनाव के लिए हुए मतदान में यहां बूथों की संख्या बढ़ कर 260 हो गई थी। बूथ बढ़ जाने से वोटों की गिनती के राउंड भी बढ़ जाएंगे। ऐसे में परिणाम आने में भी 2 घंटा देर होगी।

विधानसभा चुनाव मतगणना में 16 राउंड में हुई थी गिनती, अब 19 में होगी
वर्ष 2018 में हुए सामान्य विधानसभा चुनाव में 229 बूथ होने के कारण भांडेर विधानसभा के वोटों की गिनती 16 राउंड में पूरी हो गई थी। उप चुनाव में 31 बूथ बढ़ जाने से 18 पूरे राउंड होने के बाद 8 ईवीएम की गिनती शेष रह जाएगी। उनकी गिनती 19 वें राउंड में होगी। चूंकि एक राउंड में लगभग 30 मिनट का समय लगता है। ऐसे में 19 राउंड की गिनती में लगभग साढ़े 9 घंटे का समय लग जाएगा। सुबह 7 बजे से गिनती शुरू होगी। शाम 5 बजे तक परिणाम आने की पूरी संभावनाएं रहेंगी।

सिर्फ दो कमरों में होगी गिनती
आमतौर पर एक कमरे में 14 टेबिलें लगाई जाती है। लेकिन कोविड गाइड लाइन के कारण इस बार एक कमरे में सिर्फ 7 टेबिलें लगाई जाएंगी। यानि 2 कमरों में गिनती होगी। ईवीएम मशीनों को स्ट्रांग रूम में से निकालने से पहले उनके कवरों को सैनेटाइज किया जाएगा। कमरों में टेबल के बीच गाइड लाइन के हिसाब से दूरी होगी। उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी अशोक सिंह चौहान बताते है कि 2 कमरों में 19 राउंड में वोटों की गिनती होगी।

