कोरोना अपडेट:321 सैंपल रिपोर्ट में चार कोरोना संक्रमित निकले; संक्रमितों की संख्या 1358 पर पहुंची

दतिया3 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिस कर्मी समेत 4 लोग निकले पॉजिटिव

गुरुवार को मेडिकल कॉलेज से 321 कोरोना सैंपल की रिपोर्ट स्वास्थ्य विभाग को प्राप्त हुईं जिसमे एक पुलिस पुलिस कर्मी समेत चार लोग पॉजिटिव पाए गए। इनमें तीन लोग ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से हैं। अब जिले में कुल कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 1358 पर पहुंच गई है।

जानकारी के अनुसार गुरुवार को मेडिकल कॉलेज से 321 कोरोना सैंपल रिपोर्ट में पुलिस लाइन में कपिल शर्मा, इंदरगढ़ में मनोहन गुप्ता, धर्मेंद्र पुत्र हरिश्चन्द्र शर्मा, ग्राम कुसोली में जयेंद्र सिंह गौतम की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। जिले में कुल कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 1358 पर पहुंच गई है। जिले में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या लगातार 4:00 से 6:00 पर आकर टिक गई और कभी कभी मरीजों की संख्या एक पर भी पहुंच जाती है।

पिछले महीने की तुलना में इस महीने कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या में चार गुनी कमी आई। इससे अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि कोरोना महामारी अब धीरे-धीरे कम होती जा रही है। अच्छी बात यह है कि लोग खुद बीमार होने पर या फिर किसी दूसरे शहर से वापस आने पर जिला अस्पताल में चेकअप कराने पहुंच रहे हैं ताकि अगर वे संक्रमित हैं तो और लोग संक्रमित होने से बचें।

वहीं पूरे जिले में अभी तक 1323 संक्रमित मरीज ठीक होकर अपने घर जा चुके हैं। 19 ने संक्रमण के कारण जान गंवा दी। वर्तमान में 60 एक्टिव केस हैं जिनका इलाज चल रहा है।

