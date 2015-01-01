पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विकास:तालाब व कोतवाली के सामने 60 लाख से लगेंगे पेवर ब्लाॅक, किड्स पार्क का होगा लोकार्पण

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
बम-बम महादेव पार्क में बच्चों के लिए लगाए गए आकर्षक झूले।
  • पेवर ब्लॉक लगने से झांसी चुंगी पर होगी रौनक, अब बम-बम महादेव पार्क का नाम होगा किड्स पार्क

शहर में विकास कार्यों की श्रंखला में अब नगर पालिका लाला के ताल और ग्वालियर झांसी हाइवे पुल के आसपास पेवर ब्लॉक का काम शुरू कराने जा रही है। पेवर ब्लॉक लगाए जाने के बाद यहां नजारा अलग ही होगा। इसी तरह बम-बम महादेव पार्क का नाम बदलकर किड्स पार्क किया जाएगा। इन दोनों विकास कार्यों का शिलान्यास और लोकार्पण शुक्रवार को गृहमंत्री डॉ. नरोत्तम मिश्रा द्वारा किया जाएगा।

बता दें कि सितंबर महीने से विकास कार्यों की शुरूआत हुई। नगर पालिका ने सितंबर महीने में 14 करोड़ 61 लाख की लागत से 30 निर्माण कार्यों की आधार शिला रखते हुए टैंडर जारी किए। इन 14 करोड़ 61 लाख के निर्माण कार्यों में करीब आधा दर्जन गलियों में सीसी सड़क, तालाबों के चारों तरफ सौंदर्यीकरण, पार्कों का जीर्णोद्धार का कार्य भी शामिल था। इनमें से नगर पालिका साढ़े चार करोड़ की लागत से उनाव रोड और 70 लाख की लागत से गौड़ बाबा कॉलोनी में सीसी सड़क का निर्माण कार्य प्रारंभ करा चुकी है।

नगर पालिका द्वारा हाल में ही बम-बम महादेव पार्क में 25 लाख की लागत से बच्चों के खेलकूद के लिए झूले लगवाए और युवाओं को कसरत करने के लिए ओपन जिम लगवाई है। अब यह पार्क हरा भरा भी हो गया इसलिए दूर से ही आमजन को अपनी तरफ आकर्षित करता है।

एक साल बाद फिर आमजन के लिए खुलेगा पार्क, पहले भरा रहता था पानी
नगर पालिका शुक्रवार को ही 25 लाख की लागत से बम-बम महादेव पार्क का नाम बदलकर किड्स पार्क रखेगी। इसका मुख्य कारण यह है कि जिले का यह पहला पार्क है जिसमें बच्चों के खेलने कूदने के लिए कई तरह के झूलों के साथ ओपन जिम लगवाई गई है। शुक्रवार को गृहमंत्री डॉ. मिश्रा पार्क में लगे झूलों और ओपन जिम का लोकार्पण करेंगे। इसके बाद पार्क आमजन के लिए खोल दिया जाएगा। बता दें कि पार्क पिछले साल सितंबर महीने में सीतासागर के ओवरफ्लो होने पर डूब गया था और मार्च महीने तक इसमें पानी भरा रहा था। जब तालाब का पानी पार्क के अंदर से सूखा तो कोरोना काल शुरू हो गया और पार्क पर ताला डल गया। तब से पार्क बंद है।

कोरोना काल में अनलॉक में पार्क खोले गए तो इस साल हुई बारिश में पार्क में फिर से पानी भर गया। एक महीने पहले पार्क में पानी खाली हुआ तो पार्क की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था में तैनात कर्मचारियों ने फिर से पेड़ पौधे लगाकर और नियमित सिंचाई कर पार्क को हरा भरा कर दिया। अब पार्क फिर से सुंदर दिखने लगा है और लोग पार्क में प्रवेश करने के लिए उत्सुक हैं। शुक्रवार को पार्क में पहली बार जब लोग प्रवेश करेंगे तो पार्क में लगे झूले और ओपन जिम उनके लिए विशेष आकर्षण का केंद्र होगी। यही नहीं पार्क में बैठने के लिए सीमेंट की चेयर भी बनाई गई हैं। ताकि लोग यहां बैठकर पार्क की खूबसूरती का आनंद ले सकें।

पेवर ब्लॉक का काम होने से बढ़ेगी सुंदरता, झांसी चुंगी पर कोतवाली के सामने सड़कों पर अब नहीं उड़ेगी धूल
वर्तमान में झांसी चुंगी पर कोतवाली के सामने सड़क के दोनों तरफ धूल उड़ रही है। हाइवे पुल के नीचे खाली मैदान है लेकिन खड़े होने लायक भी जगह नहीं है। यह स्थान इसलिए भी खास है क्योंकि बाहर से आने वाले लोग यहीं से शहर में प्रवेश करते हैं। नगर पालिका यहां 60 लाख की लागत से पेवर ब्लॉक का काम कराने जा रही है। पेवर ब्लॉक का काम होने के बाद यहां सुंदरता बढ़ेगी।

बाहर से आने वाले लोग जब शहर में प्रवेश करेंगे तो उन्हें प्रवेश द्वार की सुंदरता देखते ही पूरे शहर की सुंदरता का चित्र अपने आप कल्पना में उभर आएगा। इसी तरह लाला के ताल के चारों तरफ नगर पालिका पेवर ब्लॉक कार्य कराएगी। ताकि ताल के किराने आकर्षक लाइटें और पेवर ब्लॉक होने से सैलानियों की संख्या तालाब किनारे बढ़े। नगर पालिका शुक्रवार को गृहमंत्री डॉ. नरोत्तम मिश्रा से 60 लाख की लागत से होने वाले पेवर ब्लॉक के कार्य का शिलान्यास कराने की योजना बना रही है।

