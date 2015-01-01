पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का कहर:अस्पताल में रोज पहुंच रहे कोरोना के लक्षण वाले 60 से 70 मरीज, इनमें से आधे की सैंपलिंग भी नहीं

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जिला अस्पताल की ओपीडी में सोशल डिस्टेंश की धज्जियां
  • लक्षण होने के बाद भी सैंपल देने को तैयार नहीं लोग, इसलिए बढ़ रहा संक्रमण

जिला अस्पताल में प्रतिदिन 60 से 70 लोग कोरोना के लक्षण जैसे- सर्दी, खांसी, जुकाम के पहुंच रहे हैं। इनमें से बमुश्किल 20-25 लोग ही सैंपलिंग कराने के लिए तैयार होते हैं। रैपिड टैस्ट किट से महज आधा घंटे में रिपोर्ट मिल जाती है, फिर भी शहरी क्षेत्र के लोग जांच से बच रहे हैं जबकि ग्रामीण इलाकों में संचालित फीवर क्लीनिकों पर रेपिड टैस्ट से जांच कराने वालों की संख्या रोज 150 के ऊपर पहुंच जाती है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में सैंपलिंग बढ़ी तो कोरोना मरीज भी ज्यादा निकलने लगे हैं। सोमवार को ही सालोन बी फीवर क्लीनिक पर 28 सैंपल की जांच में सात लोग पॉजिटिव पाए गए थे। यदि लक्षण वाले सभी लोग जांच कराएं तो संक्रमण को फैलने से रोका जा सकता है।

दीपावली के बाद कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या में उछाल आया है। इसका मुख्य कारण सर्दी बढ़ना बताया जा रहा है। दीपावली से लेकर सोमवार तक जिले में 1669 लोगों के कोरोना सैंपल लिए गए। इसमें से 92 लोग संक्रमित पाए गए। पॉजिटिव आए मरीजों में सर्दी, खांसी, जुकाम के लक्षण पाए गए और ये खुद ही जांच कराने फीवर क्लीनिक पर पहुंचे। इन पॉजिटिव मरीजों में सबसे ज्यादा कस्बाई और ग्रामीण इलाकों के हैं। इसके अलावा कुछ मरीज इंदरगढ़, भांडेर और आसपास के ग्रामीण इलाकों के हैं जबकि दतिया शहर में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या अब कम हो गई है। इसका मुख्य कारण यह है कि जिला अस्पताल में लोग रुटीन चेकअप कराने तो पहुंच रहे हैं लेकिन कोविड-19 की जांच नहीं करा रहे हैं। डॉक्टर के सलाह देने पर भी बिना जांच के ही निकल जाते हैं। इसके विपरीत जो लोग ग्रामीण इलाकों से आ रहे हैं, वे रेपिड एंटीजन किट से जांच कराने को तैयार हो जाते हैं।

फीवर क्लीनिकों पर रोज पहुंच रहे सैकड़ों लोग
जिले में 11 फीवर क्लीनिक संचालित हैं। ये क्लीनिक जिला अस्पताल, सिविल अस्पताल सेंवढ़ा, सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र इंदरगढ़, भांडेर, बसई, बड़ौनी, प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र सोनागिर, उनाव, सालोन बी, सिविल डिस्पेंसरी किलाचौक और छल्लापुरा में संचालित हैं। इन फीवर क्लीनिकों पर प्रतिदिन 150 से 200 लोग जांच कराने के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं। सबसे ज्यादा लोग भांडेर, इंदरगढ़, उनाव, बसई और बड़ौनी में पहुंच रहे हैं जबकि जिला अस्पताल के फीवर क्लीनिक पर 15 से 20 लोग ही जांच करा रहे हैं। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से अच्छा रिस्पॉंन्स मिलने पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग अब ग्राम दुरसड़ा और सोहन गांव में भी फीवर क्लीनिक शुरू करने जा रहा है।

लोग मास्क लगाकर और गर्म कपड़े पहनें: डॉक्टर
कोविड-19 के नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. हेमंत मंडेलिया का कहना है कि सर्दी में कोरोना संक्रमण की आशंका ज्यादा है, इसलिए लोगों को गर्म कपड़े पहनकर और जरूरी होने पर ही घर से बाहर निकलें। सिर पर कैप और चेहरे पर मंकी मास्क लगाना चाहिए ताकि नाक पूरी तरह ढंकी रहे। ठंडा पानी कतई न पीएं, गर्म पानी पीएं। 70 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र के बुजुर्ग और 10 साल से कम उम्र के बच्चों में इन्फेक्शन जल्दी फैलता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें