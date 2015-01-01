पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:181 सैंपलों की जांच में 9 पॉजिटिव, चार इंदरगढ़ में

दतिया3 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या अक्टूबर माह की तुलना में इस माह ज्यादा

शुक्रवार को मेडिकल कॉलेज दतिया से 181 कोरोना सैंपल की रिपोर्ट जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग को प्राप्त हुई, जिसमें से 9 लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई। इन में से चार कोरोना पॉजिटिव इंदरगढ़ नगर के अंदर के हैं। अब जिले में कुल कोरोना संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या 1449 पर पहुंच गई है।

जानकारी के अनुसार शुक्रवार को मेडिकल कॉलेज दतिया से आई 181 कोरोना सैंपल की रिपोर्ट में बुंदेला कॉलोनी शोभा खरे, ग्राम चिरुला में कोमल चौरसिया, छोटेलाल, भांडेर के ईटारोरा में राजेश पुत्र रामहजूर, ग्राम कुसोली में मनोज पुत्र भग्गू कुशवाहा, इंदरगढ़ नगर में गायत्री तिवारी, डॉ. अनिल उपाध्याय, सुशील पुत्र चंद्रप्रकाश गुप्ता और उमा पत्नी सुशील गुप्ता की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई है।

अब जिले में कुल कोरोना संक्रमित की संख्या 1449 पर पहुंच गई है। बता दें कि अक्टूबर महीने की तुलना में इस माह कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या ज्यादा है। पिछले 3 दिन से कोरोना मरीज लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं। जिससे लोगों के अंदर लगातार चिंता बढ़ती जा रही है।

