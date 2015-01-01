पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ईमानदारी की मिसाल:रुपए व जेवर से भरा पर्स मिला, मूंगफली बेचने वाले ने पुलिस को सौंपा

पॉपकॉर्न व मूंगफली लिए आकाश बौद्ध के साथ खड़े पुलिसकर्मी।
  • जिस जगह पर्स गिरा उसी जगह बसों में मूंगफली बेचता है युवक, गरीबी में भी नहीं डगमगाया ईमान

एक तरफ जहां जिले में चोर रातों रात घरों में हाथ साफ कर जाते हैं तो दूसरी तरफ ऐसे भी लोग हैं जो नजर के सामने लावारिश हालत में पड़े सोने पर भी नियत खराब नहीं करते हैं। उन्हीं में से सिद्धार्थ कॉलोनी निवासी आकाश बौद्ध। चितुवां निवासी आदिवासी महिला अपनी छोटी बच्ची को रुपयों और सोने के जेवर से भरा पर्स देकर जैसे ही बस में बैठी, बच्ची ने पर्स जमीन पर गिरा दिया।

पर्स मूंगफली बेचने वाले आकाश को मिला तो वह बिना देरी किए सीधे कोतवाली पहुंचा और पुलिस को दिया। पर्स में 17170 रुपए नगद और सोने के जेवर थे। कुछ देर महिला को बच्ची के हाथ में पर्स नहीं दिखा तो उसने पूछा लेकिन बच्ची कुछ नहीं बताई। माथे पर पसीना लिए महिला सीधे कोतवाली गई जहां उसे अपना गिरा हुआ पर्स वापस मिल गया। पर्स में पूरी रकम और जेवर भी सलामत मिल गए। कुछ ही सैकंडों में महिला के मुरझाए चेहरे पर रौनक लौट आई।

ग्राम चितुवां निवासी रनिया पत्नी भरत सिंह आदिवासी गुरुवार को दोपहर में अपनी बच्ची के साथ झांसी चुंगी पर पहुंची। यहां बच्ची को रुपयों से भरा पर्स देकर ग्वालियर जाने वाली बस में बैठक गई। बच्ची ने बस में चढ़ते वक्त पर्स जमीन पर गिरा दिया। तभी उसी बस स्टॉप पर रुकने वाली बसों मूंगफली बेचने वाले आकाश बौद्ध की नजर पर्स पर पड़ी। आकाश ने पर्स को सीधे कोतवाली में जमा कर दिया। कोतवाली पुलिस ने खोलकर देखा तो उसमें 17170 रुपए, चार सोने की कानों की लोंग, एक बेसर व अन्य सामान रखा था। रनिया आदिवासी बच्ची के साथ बस की सीट पर बैठ गई और बस भी चल दी।

कुछ देर बाद उसने अपना पर्स देखा तो बच्ची के हाथों में पर्स नहीं दिखने पर पहले बस के अंदर ही पर्स को ढूंढ़ा। जब बस में पर्स नहीं मिला तो उसने बस रुकवाई और बस से उतरकर सीधे उसी बस स्टॉप पर पहुंची। लेकिन वहां भी पर्स नहीं मिला। बस स्टॉप पर खड़े लोगों से पर्स के बारे में पूछा लेकिन कोई कुछ नहीं बता सका। वह सीधे कोतवाली में रिपोर्ट लिखाने पहुंच गई। कोतवाली पुलिस द्वारा बताए गए पर्स और उसमें रखे सामान का सत्यापन करने के बाद उसे वापस लौटा दिया। साथ ही मूंगफली बेचकर घर गृहस्थी चलाने वाले आकाश को वापस बुलाकर उसकी ईमानदारी पर सम्मान भी किया।

