पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Datiya
  • A Year And A Half Ago, The Municipality Employee's Stolen Bike From Bhanderi Gate Was Kept In Pandokhar Police Station, The Soldier Was Driving In Dabhe.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुलिस की कारिस्तानी:डेढ़ साल पहले नगर पालिका कर्मचारी की भांडेरी फाटक से चोरी हुई बाइक पंडोखर थाने में रखी मिली, दबाेह में सिपाही चला रहा था

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बाइक मालिक थाने पहुंचा तो स्टाफ बोला कोतवाली पहुंचो वहीं से मिलेगी, ये नहीं बताया कि बाइक दतिया से पंडोखर कैसे पहुंची

शहर के भांडेरी फाटक निवासी नगर पालिका कर्मचारी की डेढ़ साल पहले घर के बाहर से बाइक चोरी हो गई थी। एक सप्ताह पहले चोरी हुई बाइक भिंड जिले के दबोह में सिपाही के घर के बाहर बाइक मालिक के रिश्तेदार ने देखी तो उसने ढ़ुढ़वाना शुरू की। मंगलवार को बाइक मालिक ढूंढ़ते हुए पंडोखर थाने पहुंच गया। जब नपा कर्मचारी ने पुलिस कर्मियों से पूछा कि बाइक यहां कैसे आई तो पुलिस कर्मियों ने इतना ही कहा कि तुम कोतवाली पहुंचाे तुम्हें वहीं बाइक मिलेगी। लेकिन यह नहीं बताया कि बाइक दतिया शहर से पंडोखर कैसे पहुंची। इससे स्पष्ट है कि बाइक चोरी की घटनाओं में पुलिसकर्मी भी संलिप्त हैं।

भांडेरी फाटक निवासी कमल बाल्मीक नगर पालिका में सफाई कर्मचारी है। उसने अपनी पत्नी रीता के नाम से करीब दो साल पहले बाइक खरीदी थी। डेढ़ साल पहले बाइक भांडेरी फाटक स्थित उसके घर के बाहर से चोरी हो गई थी। बाइक चोरी की रिपोर्ट उसने कोतवाली में दर्ज कराई। तभी से वह लगातार कोतवाली पुलिस के संपर्क में था और जिस किसी भी थाने से चोरी की बाइकें बरामद होने की सूचना मिलती थी, वह उस थाने से संपर्क करके अपनी चोरी की बाइक को तलाशता था। लेकिन उसे कहीं से भी बाइक नहीं मिली।

सप्ताह भर पहले दमोह में रहने वाले रिश्तेदार ने कमल को बताया कि उसके जैसी बाइक महेश कौरव नामक पुलिस कर्मी चला रहा है। रिश्तेदार ने यह भी बताया कि पुलिस कर्मी महेश पंडोखर थाने में पदस्थ है। तब से हर दिन कमल पंडोखर थाने जा रहा था लेकिन थाने पर उसे बाइक नहीं मिल रही थी। मंगलवार को सुबह पुन: कमल थाने पहुंचा तो वहां थाने के बाहर ही उसे बाइक मिल गई। कमल ने अपनी बाइक का चेसिस नंबर मिलाया तो बाइक उसी की पाई गई। जब कमल ने पुलिस कर्मियों से पूछा कि बाइक यहां कैसे आई तो पुलिस कर्मी उसकी बात टालकर सिर्फ यही बोले कि तुम कोतवाली जाओ, वहीं से बाइक मिलेगी।

वहीं इस मामले को लेकर पंडोखर थाने के आरक्षक महेश कौरव का कहना है कि कुछ दिन पहले बाइक खेत में पड़ी मिली थी तो हमने थाने में रख ली थी। अब बाइक कब मिली थी ये तो हम साहब से पूछकर बताएंगे।

थाने का सिपाही चलाता मिला बाइक, चोर कौन....?
नगर पालिका कर्मचारी की बाइक तो पंडोखर थाने से मिल गई। लेकिन उसने कई सवाल भी खड़े कर दिए हैं। सबसे बड़ा सवाल यह है कि बाइक दतिया शहर के अंदर से चोरी हुई और 60 किमी दूर पंडोखर थाने में मिली। अगर बाइक को चोर ने चोरी किया था तो वह अवश्य ही पंडोखर पुलिस के संपर्क में होगा और यह भी हो सकता है कि पंडोखर पुलिस ने चोर को पकड़कर उसे ले देकर छोड़कर बाइक अपने पास रख ली हो। या फिर पुलिस कर्मी ने ही बाइक चोरी की हो।

मैं अभी प्रभारी बना हूं एफआईआर होगी तो जब्ती में आ जाएगी
मैं अभी ही प्रभारी बनकर आया हूं। गाड़ी तो थाने में रखी है और हम कोतवाली टीआई से तस्दीक कर रहे हैं। अगर कोतवाली में एफआईआर होगी तो जब्ती में आ जाएगी अन्यथा फरियादी को सुपुर्द कर देंगे। हमने जानकारी की है स्टाफ का कहना है कि लावारिश हालत में खेत में पड़ी मिली थी। तब बाइक मालिक का पता भी किया गया लेकिन पता नहीं चला था।
नीरज कुमार, थाना प्रभारी पंडोखर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें