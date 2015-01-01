पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:दीपावली त्योहार के बाद सफाई कर्मी गायब तीन दिन से शहर में न झाड़ू लगी न कचरा उठा

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • दीपावली के बाद शहर में अनदेखी प्रारंभ, सड़कों पर लगे कचरे के ढेरों से शहर हुआ बदसूरत

दीपावली त्योहार पर नगर पालिका ने जितनी दिलचस्पी दिखाकर शहर को साफ और सुंदर बनाए रखा। त्योहार के संपन्न होते ही उससे कहीं अधिक शहर बदसूरत हो गया। दीपावली त्योहार के बाद से शहर में कचरा पड़ा है और सड़कों, गलियों में जगह-जगह कचरे के बड़े ढेर लगे हैं। कचरा सड़कों पर फैल रहा है और कचरे के ढेरों पर से ही लोगों का आवागमन हो रहा है। कचरे के ढेरों से शहर में दुर्गंध फैल रही है। लोगों को घिन आने लगी है। तीन दिन से शहर के मुख्य मार्गों पर न तो साफ सफाई हुई और न ही जगह-जगह लगे कचरे के ढेरों को उठवाया गया है।

नगर पालिका ने दीपावली पर्व पर शहर को साफ और सुंदर बनाने के लिए एक सप्ताह तक विशेष सफाई अभियान चलाया। यह अभियान 13 नवंबर तक चला। इस अभियान के तहत शहर में पूरे दिन में न केवल तीन बार सफाई की गई बल्कि तीन बार कचरा भी उठाया गया। जिससे पूरा शहर साफ नजर आता था। यही नहीं कॉलोनियों व घनी आबादी क्षेत्रों में अभियान के तहत साफ सफाई की गई।

पूरे शहर में इस बार नगर पालिका के विशेष सफाई अभियान की चर्चा भी हुई। लेकिन त्योहार के बाद अचानक साफ सफाई का कार्य बंद हो जाने से पूरा शहर गंदा हो गया। शहर में 15 नवंबर से साफ सफाई नहीं हुई है। यहां तक कि सार्वजनिक जगहों पर लगे ढेरों तक को नहीं उठाया गया। दीपावली के बाद नगर पालिका के साढ़े तीन सौ कर्मचारियों में से सभी गायब हैं। एक भी कर्मचारी काम पर नहीं लौटा। जिससे यह हालात बन गए।

शहर का बड़ा बाजार तो गंदा है ही, इसके अलावा पटवा तिराहा, बिहारी जी मार्ग, गांधी रोड पर रावत जी के बाड़े के सामने, गांधी रोड स्थित पंजाब नेशनल बैंक के सामने, गांधी रोड पर ही गांगोटिया मंदिर के सामने, शंकर जी के मंदिर के सामने, भैरव जी के मंदिर के सामने, टाउनहाल, मुड़ियन का कुआं, राजगढ़ चौराहा आदि ऐसे स्थल हैं जो बाजार के मुख्य मार्ग पर हैं और यहां सबसे ज्यादा कचरा फैला पड़ा है। कचरा पूरी सड़क पर फैल रहा है। यहां लोहे के डस्टबिन भी रखे हैं लेकिन डस्टबिन कचरे से ओवरफ्लो हो गए हैं। इसी तरह राजघाट तिराहा, रिंग रोड, रिछरा फाटक, चूनगर फाटक बाहर, ठंडी सड़क, किलाचौक, गांधी पार्क के पास, नजयाई बाजार आदि जगहों पर भी कचरा ही कचरा दिखाई दे रहा है।

त्योहार पर अवकाश पर चले गए कर्मचारी
दीपावली त्योहार गुजर गया। त्योहार के गुजरने के साथ ही सोमवार से सभी सरकारी और प्राइवेट दफ्तर भी खुलना शुरू हो गए हैं। लेकिन नगर पालिका के कर्मचारी तीन दिन बाद भी त्योहार पर अवकाश मना रहे हैं। हैरानी की बात यह भी है कि नगर पालिका के पास साढ़े तीन सौ से ज्यादा सफाई कर्मचारियों का अमला है, इसके बाद भी दीपावली त्योहार पर साफ सफाई के लिए नगर पालिका ने अलग से कर्मचारियों को काम पर लगाया था, त्योहार के बाद अलग से लगाए गए अस्थाई कर्मचारियों का भी कोई अता पता नहीं है।

दो दिन में उठावा लेंगे कचरा
दीपावली त्योहार से कर्मचारी अवकाश पर हैं और अब भाई दाैज का त्योहार भी निकल गया। आज कर्मचारियों को आना था लेकिन कर्मचारी नहीं आए। हमने 70 कर्मचारियों की अनुपस्थिति दर्ज की है। साथ ही अवगत भी कराया कि अगर कर्मचारी नहीं आएंगे तो दो दिन की गैरहाजिरी लगेगी। हालांकि कर्मचारियों के आते ही दो दिन में पूरा कचरा उठ जाएगा।
अनुपम पाठक, स्वच्छता निरीक्षक, नपा

