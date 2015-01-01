पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विरोध:3 दिन से राशन नहीं मिला तो गुस्साई महिलाओं ने बायपास पर लगाया जाम, आधे घंटे बाद खुला

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर के वार्ड- 36 की राशन दुकान का मामला, पुलिस ने समझा बुझाकर खुलवाया ट्रैफिक जाम

शहर के वार्ड- 36 की शासकीय उचित मूल्य दुकान के कर्मचारियों द्वारा तीन दिन से राशन न बांटने पर बुधवार को आदिवासी गरीब महिलाओं का आक्रोश फूट पड़ा और महिलाओं ने दुकान के सामने ही बस स्टैंड बायपास पर जाम लगा दिया। जाम साढ़े 12 बजे से दोपहर एक बजे तक लगा रहा। जानकारी मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और महिलाओं को समझाकर राशन वितरण शुरू कराया। तब जाम खुला।

बता दें कि दीपावली का त्योहार सिर पर है। गुरुवार को धनतेरस के साथ पांच दिवसीय त्योहार की शुरुआत हो जाएगी। दीपावली त्योहार से पहले शहर और ग्रामीण इलाकों में राशन अनिवार्य रूप से बांटा जाना था। लेकिन शहरी क्षेत्र में ही राशन दुकानों से गरीब परिवारों को राशन का वितरण नहीं हुआ है।

ग्रामीण इलाकों में दीपावली के बाद ही राशन बंटना शुरू होगा। इसका मुख्य कारण खाद्य विभाग है। खाद्य विभाग का राशन दुकानों पर नियंत्रण नहीं होने के कारण कर्मचारी मनमानी पर उतारू हैं। कुछ यही हाल शहर की वार्ड नंबर 36 की राशन दुकान पर देखने को मिला। राशन दुकानदार तीन दिन से आदिवासी महिलाओं को सर्वर न आने का बहाना बनाकर घंटों बैठाए रखने के बाद भगा देता था।

बुधवार को महिलाएं पहुंची तो वही सर्वर न आने का बहाना बना दिया। आखिरकार महिलाएं आपा खो बैठीं और राशन कार्ड, पात्रता पर्ची लेकर बस स्टैंड बायपास पर बैठकर जाम लगा दिया। जिससे कलापुरम और बस स्टैंड की तरफ से आने वाले वाहन चक्का जाम में फंस गए। करीब आधा घंटे बाद पुलिस अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे और महिलाओं को समझाकर जाम खुलवाया और राशन का वितरण भी शुरू कराया। तब महिलाएं राशन लेकर घर जा सकीं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें