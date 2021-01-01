पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भेदभाव:शहर में चुनिंदा जगहों से कब्जे हटाकर एंटी माफिया मुहिम बंद जहां सरकारी जमीन पर प्लॉट कटे वहां प्रशासन ने चुप्पी साधी

दतियाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अब तक एक भी माफिया पर एफआईआर दर्ज नहीं करा सका प्रशासन, मकान और दुकान गिराने तक ही सिमटा
  • माफियाओं ने श्मशान घाटों की जमीन भी नहीं छोड़ी, ग्वालियर में ऐसे ही मामलों में एफआईआर, जिले में अभियान ही बंद हो गया

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने करीब दो महीने पहले भू-माफिया, शराब माफिया, रेत माफिया आदि पर कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश प्रशासन को दिए थे। एक महीने पहले प्रशासन ने कार्रवाई भी शुरू की। लेकिन प्रभावी कार्रवाई कहीं देखने को नहीं मिली।

शहर में कुछ चुनिंदा जगहों पर कार्रवाई करके एंटी माफिया मुहिम लगभग बंद कर दी है। जिन लोगों ने सरकारी जमीन को खुर्द बुर्द कर कॉलोनियां बसा दीं, उन पर एफआईआर तक नहीं की गई। जबकि दतिया जिले से सटे ग्वालियर में भू माफियाओं पर प्रशासन एफआईआर दर्ज करा रहा है।

शहर में भू माफिया इस कदर हावी हैं कि अभी भी सरकारी जमीनों पर प्लॉट काटकर बेचे जा रहे हैं। माफियाओं ने श्मशान घाट के लिए चिन्हित जमीन को तक नहीं छोड़ा। लोगों को दाह संस्कार के लिए पांच से सात किमी दूसरे श्मशान घाटों पर जाना पड़ रहा है।

शहर में अतिक्रमणकारियों पर प्रशासन की कार्रवाई 28 दिसंबर को प्रारंभ हुई। 15 दिन तक अभियान चलाकर तोड़फोड़ की गई। इस दौरान राजस्व और नगर पालिका ने करीब 20 दुकानों और दर्जन भर मकानों को तोड़कर अतिक्रमण मुक्त कराया। लेकिन जिन लोगों ने अतिक्रमण कर प्लॉट बेचे, दुकानें बनवाईं और दुकानों से सालों किराया वसूल किया। लेकिन इनमें से एक भी माफिया की न तो संपत्ति कुर्क की गई न एफआईआर हुई।

यही कारण है कि प्रशासनिक कार्रवाई बंद होने के कुछ महीनों बाद भी माफिया फिर से सक्रिय होकर सरकारी जमीन बेचना शुरू कर देते हैं। भांडेर रोड स्थित परदेशीपुरा मोहल्ला, हीरानगर कॉलोनी, हमीरपुर की सरकारी जमीन पर बसाई गईं कॉलोनियां इसका जीता जागता उदाहरण है।

माफिया की मनमानी... श्मशान घाट की जमीन पर कब्जा, पिता के शव का अंतिम संस्कार गांव जाकर करना पड़ा
ग्राम हमीरपुर में प्राथमिक विद्यालय के पास की जमीन पंचायत द्वारा श्मशान घाट के लिए चिन्हित की थी। इस जमीन पर गांव के ही कुछ लोगों ने 10-10 हजार रुपए में प्लॉट काटकर बेच दिया। गांव के लोग छह महीने पहले तक दिवंगतों का दाह संस्कार नहर में करते थे लेकिन अब नहर में भी मकान बन गए।

25 जनवरी को हमीरपुर निवासी 70 वर्षीय घनश्याम अहिरवार का निधन हो गया था। गांव में कहीं भी दाह संस्कार के लिए जगह नहीं थी। पहले घनश्याम के परिजन ने न्यू बायपास किनारे दाह संस्कार करने का मन बनाया लेकिन बाद में प्रशासनिक कार्रवाई के भय से पिता घनश्याम का शव उसका बेटा वीरन वाहन से झांसी जिले के ग्राम करारी अपने पुस्तैनी घर ले गया और वहीं दाह संस्कार किया।

नरिया की जमीन पर भी कब्जा
ग्राम हमीरपुर में श्मशान घाट बनाने के लिए स्कूल के पीछे खाली पड़ी जमीन चिन्हित है। पांच साल पहले तक गांव के लोग इसी खाली जमीन पर दाह संस्कार करते थे लेकिन धीरे धीरे इस जमीन को दबंगों ने बेच दिया और मकान बन गए। इसके बाद गांव के लोग गांव के पास बनी नरिया में दाह संस्कार करने लगे।

छह महीने पहले तक नरिया में मकान नहीं बने थे। इसलिए लोग बरसात के सीजन में पॉलिथीन तानकर दाह संस्कार करते थे। इस नरिया में अंतिम बार दाह संस्कार गांव के माता मंदिर के पीछे रहने वाले मोहन प्रजापति की मां का हुआ था। अब इस नरिया पर भी मकान बन गए हैं।

स्कूल के रास्ते में अतिक्रमण कर बंद कर दिया आने जाने का रास्ता
माफियाओं की नजर स्कूलों की जमीन पर भी है। ऐसा ही एक मामला मामा के डेरा के पास का है। यहां दबंगों ने शासकीय प्राथमिक माध्यमिक विद्यालय के आने जाने के रास्ते पर अतिक्रमण कर बंद कर दिया है। जबकि इस स्कूल में पोलिंग बूथ भी है। आगामी दो महीने बाद चुनाव होना है। वर्तमान में स्कूल की गतिविधियाें में बच्चे भी शामिल नहीं हो पा रहे हैं। स्कूल के प्रभारी प्रधानाध्यापक ने इस संबंध में नगर पालिका को गुरुवार को एक पत्र देकर अतिक्रमण हटवाकर रास्ता खुलवाने की मांग की लेकिन दो दिन हो गए, रास्ते से अतिक्रमण नहीं हटा।

अभी भी सरकारी जमीन पर कट रहे प्लॉट, प्रशासन को भनक तक नहीं
शहर के बक्सी हनुमान मंदिर के पीछे रेलवे क्रॉसिंग के पार सरकारी जमीन है। निचरौली रोड से लगी इस जमीन पर माफिया 100 से 150 रुपए वर्ग फीट के हिसाब से प्लॉट बेच रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को दैनिक भास्कर की टीम यहां पहुंची तो माफिया तो नहीं मिले, वहां रहने वाले लोगों से जानकारी करने पर सामने आया कि दो लोगों द्वारा यहां प्लॉट बेचे जा रहे हैं।

जमीन सिर्फ शपथ पत्र पर नोटरी कराकर बेची जा रही है। यहां सपा पहाड़ के पीछे पहाड़ी को भी माफियाओं ने बेचकर घनी आबादी में तब्दील कर दिया। यहां रहने वाले ज्यादातर लोग ग्रामीण इलाकों से हैं जिन्होंने सस्ते दामों में प्लॉट खरीदकर पहाड़ी पर मकान बना लिए। शहर में सरकारी जमीन पर अतिक्रमण लगातार हो रहा है। वर्तमान में माफिया ग्राम हमीरपुर में, भांडेर रोड पर, सेंवढ़ा रोड पर, सेंवढ़ा चुंगी बायपास, मेडिकल कॉलेज के सामने में प्लॉटिंग कर जमीन बेच रहे हैं।

माफिया को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा
^भू माफियाओं पर शहर में लगातार कार्रवाई हो रही है। जहां से भी शिकायतें आ रही हैं उनका सत्यापन कराया जा रहा है। अगर कहीं प्लॉटिंग हो रही तो हम आरआई, पटवारी को भेजकर दिखवाएंगे। किसी भी माफिया को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।
अशाेक सिंह चौहान, एसडीएम, दतिया

