पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विवाद:प्रसव कराने आई महिला के पति से मांगे पैसे, न देने पर की गाली-गलौज

दतिया3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रसूता के पति ने सिविल सर्जन को आवेदन देकर की शिकायत, सिविल सर्जन ने दिया कार्रवाई का आश्वासन

जिला अस्पताल की मेटरनिटी में तैनात महिला सफाई कर्मियों की मनमानी लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। प्रसूताओं से प्रसव के एवज में पैसे मांगना, न देने पर अभद्रता करना आम बात हो गई है। यही नहीं अगर कोई सीनियर अधिकारी रोकता है तो हड़ताल पर जाने की धमकी दी जाती है। गुरुवार को भी ऐसा ही हुआ। सायनी मोहल्ला निवासी एक प्रसूता के पति से महिला सफाई कर्मियों ने पैसे मांगे, जब उसने देने से मना कर दिया तो उसके साथ गाली गलौज की। यही नहीं सहायिका ने रोका तो सफाई कर्मियों ने उसके साथ भी अभद्रता कर हड़ताल पर जाकर नौकरी से निकलवाने की धमकी दे डाली। प्रसूता के पति ने लिखित में इसकी शिकायत सिविल सर्जन को आवेदन देकर की।

सायनी मोहल्ला निवासी मकबूल पुत्र रशीद ने सिविल सर्जन को दिए आवेदन में बताया कि उसकी पत्नी जरीना को प्रसव पीड़ा होने पर उसने जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। प्रसव पीड़ा के दौरान ही उससे अस्पताल की महिला सफाई कर्मी ममता, मोहिनी व एक अन्य महिला द्वारा उससे पैसे मांगे।

मकबूल ने अपनी गरीबी का हवाला देकर पैसे देने से मना कर दिया तो तीनों ने गाली गलौज की और कहा कि आपका मरीज मरता है तो मरने दो, हम लाेग आपकी सहायता नहीं कर सकते हैं। शोरगुल सुनकर अस्पताल की सहायिका आसमा आई और उसने सफाई कर्मचारियों से पैसे लेने से मना किया लेकिन सफाई कर्मियों ने उल्टा उसे ही गाली गलौज कर हड़ताल पर जाकर नौकरी से निकलवाने की धमकी दे डाली। सिविल सर्जन ने मामले की जांच कराकर कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें