ऑल इंडिया अंडर-19 क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट:भद्रावती टीम 80 रन पर ढेर, सिद्धार्थ नगर ने जीता मैच

दतियाएक घंटा पहले
  • कलापुरम स्थित श्री रावतपुरा सरकार इंस्टीट्यूशंस में शुरू हुआ टूर्नामेंट

कलापुरम स्थित श्री रावतपुरा सरकार इंस्टीट्यूशंस में गुरुवार से शाइनिंग स्टार क्रिकेट अकेडमी दतिया द्वारा ऑल इंडिया अंडर-19 क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट की शुभारंभ हुआ। उद्घाटन मैच गौतम बुद्ध क्रिकेट अकादमी सिद्धार्थनगर एवं भद्रावती क्रिकेट अकादमी भांडेर के बीच खेला गया। मैच में भद्रावती क्रिकेट अकादमी भांडेर ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का निर्णय लिया।

भद्रावती क्रिकेट अकादमी भांडेर की तरफ 20 ओवर में 80 रन का स्कोर खड़ा किया गया जिसमें की सर्वाधिक 17 रन नवनीत चौरसिया ने बनाए। गौतम बुद्ध क्रिकेट अकादेमी सिद्धार्थनगर की तरफ से अच्छी गेंदबाजी करते हुए शुभम मोदनवाल ने 4 ओवर में 12 रन देकर 4 विकेट एवं हर्षित मौर्य को 2 व चन्दन दुबे को 1 विकेट मिला।

गौतम बुद्ध क्रिकेट अकादमी सिद्धार्थनगर द्वारा 9.2 ओवर में 1 विकेट खोकर 81 रन के लक्ष्य को प्राप्त कर मैच अपने नाम कर लिया। जिसमें सर्वाधिक रन बशीर अहमद ने नाबाद 56 रन की पारी खेली। एसआरआई के खेल मैदान में आयोजित टूर्नामेंट के उद्घाटन अवसर पर चयनकर्ता उत्तराखंड क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन अलका सिंह मौजूद रहीं।

देहात थाना ने नौ विकेट से औरीना को हराया
शुक्रवार को ग्राम बहादुरपुर में देहात थाना और औरीना टीम के बीच क्रिकेट मैच आयोजित हुआ। औरीना की टीम ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 153 रन का लक्ष्य रखा। देहात थाना के कप्तान हेमंत प्रजापति और उत्तम ने दो-दो विकेट झटके।

लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी देहात थाना की टीम की तरफ से सलामी बल्लेबाज मोहित सेन सस्ते में विकेट गंवाकर चले गए। इसके बाद राहुल यादव ने बल्ला थामते हुए शानदार बल्लेबाजी कर नाबाद 73 रन बनाए। उनका साथ हर्ष ने 55 रन पर नाबाद रहकर दिया और 14 ओवर में ही नौ विकेट से औरीना को हराकर मैच जीत लिया। इस दौरान नंदकिशोर, सुदीप, मुकेश दांगी, पुरुषोत्तम प्रजापति, जोंटी, सन्नी पंडित, अंकुश यादव, राजेंद्र यादव, खजांची दांगी, रवि दांगी, वकील नगेले, कल्लू प्रजापति आदि मौजूद रहे। मैन ऑफ द मैच का खिताब राहुल यादव को दिया गया।

कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता कॉलेज मैनेजिंग ट्रस्टी शांतनु अग्रवाल द्वारा की गई। सर्वप्रथम अतिथियों द्वारा मां सरस्वती के चित्र पर माल्यार्पण कर दीप प्रज्ज्वलित किया गया। इस दौरान शायनिंग क्रिकेट अकादमी के अध्यक्ष प्रशांत खरे, अरूण यादव, विशाल राजपाली, गौरव, अजय शंकर तिवारी, विकास कटियार, राहुल दांगी, काउंसलर शिवम नामदेव, दीक्षा दुबे, यूकेश उपाध्याय आदि मौजूद रहे।

