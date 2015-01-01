पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपचुनाव:भाजपा के बड़े नेता ही नहीं जिता सके अपने वार्ड और गांव, कुछ अपनी साख बचाने में रहे कामयाब

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • भांडेर के मंडल अध्यक्ष, पूर्व नपाध्यक्ष व जिला उपाध्यक्ष, मंडी अध्यक्ष सहित कई नेताओं के गांव व वार्ड में पिछड़ी भाजपा

भांडेर उपचुनाव में भाजपा प्रत्याशी रक्षा सिरौनिया जीत गई। गृहमंत्री डॉ. नरोत्तम मिश्रा की सोशल इंजीनियरिंग और कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी फूल सिंह बरैया के पुराने विवादित वायरल वीडियो के कारण भाजपा काे जीत मिली। कारण, विधायक सिरौनिया क्षेत्र के कद्दावर भाजपा नेता व पार्टी के पदाधिकारियों के क्षेत्र की पोलिंग बूथों से पिछड़ गई।

हाल यह रहा कि पार्टी के मंडल अध्यक्ष, युवा मोर्चा के जिलाध्यक्ष, युवा मोर्चा के विधानसभा प्रभारी, सहकारी बैंक के जिलाध्यक्ष, नप के पूर्व अध्यक्ष व पार्टी के उपाध्यक्ष जैसे पदों पर बैठे या रहे पार्टी नेता अपने वार्डों से भाजपा को जीत नहीं दिला सके। यही कारण रहा कि भाजपा को अंत तक संघर्ष करना पड़ा। भाजपा के खाते में जिले के साथ प्रदेश की सबसे कम वोटों की जीत आई।
रक्षा ने जब 2018 में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के रूप में चुनाव लड़ा था तब उन्होंने मतगणना के कुल 17 राउंड में से सभी राउंड में जीत हासिल की थी। उप चुनाव में यह स्थिति नहीं रही। उप चुनाव के 19 राउंड में से रक्षा सिर्फ 8 राउंड में बढ़त हासिल कर सकी। शेष राउंड में वह पीछे रहे। जीत इसलिए गई कि उन्होंने अधिक वोटों से बढ़त बनाई। जबकि पीछे रहने का अंतर कम रहा।

दिखावे के लिये साथ रहे और पीछे करते रहे घात, गृह गांव की पोलिंग हरा बैठे

भांडेर विधानसभा उपचुनाव में भांडेर भाजपा प्रत्याशी रक्षा संतराम सिरोनिया के साथ विश्वास घात करने वालों की कमी नहीं रही। भांडेर में भाजपा के कद्दावर नेता रक्षा सिरोनिया के साथ तो रहे और मंच से भाजपा प्रत्याशी के लिए वोट भी मांगे लेकिन अपने गांव में दमखम नहीं दिखाया। बल्कि विश्वास घात करके अपने ही गृह गांव की पोलिंग हरा बैठे।

यही कारण है कि भाजपा प्रत्याशी का कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी फूल सिंह बरैया से जीत का अंतर काफी कम रहा। वह भी तब रक्षा संतराम सिरोनिया 2018 से विधायक बनने, इस्तीफा देने और फिर चुनाव में उतरने तक लगातार विधानसभा में सक्रिय रहीं। यहां तक भांडेर के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान से 200 करोड़ से अधिक के विकास कार्यों की सौगात दिलाई। भविष्य में विधायक सिरोनिया को ऐसे नेताओं से सतर्क रहने की अभी आवश्यकता है।

जनपद अध्यक्ष ने अपने गांव के साथ जिम्मेदारी में मिली पोलिंग में दिलाई बढ़त
गृहमंत्री डॉ. नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने सोशल इंजीनियरिंग के साथ एक काम और किया था। उन्होंने अपने विश्वास पात्र दतिया क्षेत्र के कार्यकर्ताओं को भांडेर विस के मतदान केंद्राें की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी थी। जनपद अध्यक्ष रीता सतीश यादव को 10 पोलिंग की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई थी। कारण उनका गृह गांव पाली भांडेर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में आता है।

इसलिए उनके गृह गांव के आसपास की भी जिम्मेदारी उन्हें सौपी गई। सतीश अपने गृहगांव पाली, भोए, कुरैठा, बदनपुर,कमलापुरी, छान, गोदन व उड़ीना में भाजपा को बढ़त दिलाने में कामयाब रहे। जबकि चरवरा, नदाई, गुड़ा में कांग्रेस ने बढ़त हासिल कर ली।

आइए देखते हैं भाजपा के नेताओं के किस क्षेत्र में क्या स्थिति रही, कौन पीछे रहा कौन आगे

ग्राम बिछौदना- यह गांव दतिया में ग्रामीण बैंक के अध्यक्ष रहे प्रमोद पुजारी का है। पुजारी की पत्नी सुनीता पुजारी भांडेर मंडी अध्यक्ष रहीं। बेटा सनत पुजारी चुनाव में युवा मोर्चा के विधानसभा प्रभारी भी थे। गांव में दो बूथ थे। यहां से कांग्रेस जीती। बिछौदना में कांग्रेस को कुल 517 व भाजपा को कुल 435 वोट मिले। यानि भाजपा यहां से 82 वोटों से पीछे रही।

ग्राम कुतौली- यह भाजपा के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष जगदीश सिंह यादव का गांव है। यादव के जिलाध्यक्ष रहते भाजपा ने विधानसभा, लोकसभा व निकायों में जीत हासिल की थी। लेकिन यादव उप चुनाव में अपने गांव से रक्षा को बढ़त नहीं दिला सके। कुतौली से भाजपा 33 वोटों से पीछे रही।

ग्राम विछरेंटा- यह भांडेर मंडल के अध्यक्ष राजेन्द्र यादव का गांव है। इस गांव में भाजपा पीछे रही। भाजपा को 110 वोट मिले, जबकि कांग्रेस को 181 वोट मिले। भाजपा 71 वोटों से पीछे रही।

भांडेर का वार्ड 15- इस वार्ड में केन्द्रीय मंत्री नरेन्द्र सिंह तोमर के साले व जिला सहकारी बैंक के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष रुप सिंह सेंगर, भाजपा के जिला उपाध्यक्ष व पूर्व नप अध्यक्ष पति राजेश चौहान रहते हैं। यहां से भाजपा 85 वोटों से पीछे रही।
ग्राम सिंधवारी- यह गांव युवा मोर्चा के जिलाध्यक्ष गौरव पटेल का है। उनका पूरा परिवार इसी गांव में रहता है। यहां कांग्रेस को 509 व भाजपा को 453 वोट मिले। भाजपा यहां से 56 वोट पीछे रही।

