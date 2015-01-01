पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भिंड-भांडेर हाइवे पर हादसा:गाय से टकराई बाइक, आरक्षक की मौत, एक गंभीर

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
बाइक की टक्कर से घायल दंपती एंबुलेंस के इंतजार में मौके पर बैठे हुए
  • भिंड-भांडेर हाइवे पर पेट्रोल पंप के पास की घटना

भांडेर थाना क्षेत्र के भिंड-भांडेर हाइवे पर पेट्रोल पंप के पास एक तेज रफ्तार बाइक सड़क पर खड़ी गाय से टकरा गई। जिससे बाइक चला रहे पुलिस आरक्षक की घटना स्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। जबकि पीछे बैठे युवक को गंभीर हालत में जिला अस्पताल रैफर किया गया। बाइक चालक आरक्षक अपने परिवार के ही एक अन्य व्यक्ति के साथ भांडेर में गमी में शामिल होने आए थे और सोमवार रात 11.30 बजे अपने गांव तिलैरा लौट रहे थे तभी यह हादसा हो गया। भांडेर पुलिस ने मृत हुए आरक्षक के शव का पीएम कराकर परिजन के सुपुर्द किया और मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

जानकारी के अनुसार ग्राम तिलैरा निवासी अमर सिंह (52) पुत्र कन्हैयालाल दिनकर दीपावली पर छुटि्टयों पर घर आए थे। सोमवार को वे अपने परिवार के ही मलखान सिंह के साथ भांडेर में गमी कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने गए थे और वहां से रात 11.30 बजे बाइक से वापस अपने गांव तिलैरा जा रहे थे। जैसे ही भिंड-भांडेर हाइवे पर पेट्रोल पंप के सामने पहुंचे तभी घनघोर अंधेरा होने के चलते बाइक सड़क पर खड़ी गाय से टकरा गई।

टक्कर इतनी जबरदस्त थी कि आरक्षक अमर सिंह ने मौके पर ही दम तोड़ दिया जबकि बाइक पर पीछे बैठा मलखान सिंह गंभीर घायल हो गया। जानकारी मिलने पर डायल-100 मौके पर पहुंची और 108 की मदद से घायल मलखान सिंह को भांडेर अस्पताल भेजा गया जहां से प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद जिला अस्पताल रैफर कर दिया गया। मृतक आरक्षक अमर सिंह दिनकर पंडोखर क्षेत्र के तिलैरा गांव के रहने वाले थे और उज्जैन में 32वीं वाहिनी में तैनात थे। वर्तमान समय में वे भोपाल मंत्रालय में तैनात चल रहे थे। फिलहाल पुलिस ने मर्ग कायम कर मामले को जांच में लिया है।

इंदरगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र के खड़ौआ के पास दो बाइकों की आमने सामने भिड़ंत में डबरा निवासी दंपत्ति गंभीर घायल हो गए। जानकारी के अनुसार डबरा निवासी सतीश जाटव अपनी पत्नी काजल के साथ भाई दौज पर सालोन में तिलक करवाने गया था। मंगलवार को दोपहर में सतीश बाइक से वापस डबरा जा रहा था तभी खड़ौआ के पास अज्ञात बाइक ने सामने टक्कर मार दी जिससे सतीश और उसकी पत्नी घायल हो गई। दोनों को जिला अस्पताल रैफर किया गया। वहीं नेतुआपुरा के पास रतनगढ़ दर्शन कर लौट रहे बाइक सवार योगेश (48) पुत्र झगड़ा और राजेंद्र (52) पुत्र प्यारे निवासी झांसी को अज्ञात वाहन ने टक्कर मार दी। जिससे दोनों गंभीर घायल हो गए। 108 ने दोनों को इंदरगढ़ अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया।

