हटिया पूजन:टूटी परंपरा- सिंधी समाज के लोग दीपावली पर करते थे हटिया पूजन, पुरुष सदस्यों के हिसाब से होती थी संख्या

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • नई पीढ़ी भूलती जा रही अपनी परंपरा, परिवार का व्यवसाय बढ़े इसी कामना से किया जाता है पूजन

आमतौर पर दीपावली पर छोटा दुकानदार हो या बड़ा उद्योगपति लक्ष्मी जी की पूजा करता है। लेकिन सिंधी समाज के लोग कुछ अलग तरह से लक्ष्मी जी की पूजा करते थे। समाज में दीपावली को हटिया पूजन होता था। सिंधी भाषा में हट का मतलब दुकान या व्यवसाय स्थल होता है। प्रतीकात्मक रूप से हटिया बनाए जाते थे। परिवार में पुरुषों की संख्या के मान से इन्हें रख कर इनकी पूजा अर्चना कर व्यवसाय वृद्धि की कामना की जाती थी। लेकिन अब यह परंपरा टूट रही है। जिन परिवारों में बुजुर्ग है। शायद ऐसे एकाध ही परिवार में हटिया पूजन होता हो।

पूज्य सिंधू जनरल पंचायत के महासचिव प्रो. रतन सूर्यवंशी बताते है कि हटिया पूजन की परंपरा टूटती जा रही है। समय के साथ लोग इसे भूलते जा रहे है। देश के ऐसे शहरों में यह अभी भी जिंदा है, जहां सिंधी समाज के लोग बहुतायत में रहते है। दतिया में शायद ही किसी परिवार में हटिया पूजन होता हो। अब लोग सामान्य तौर से लक्ष्मी माता का पूजन कर लेते हैं।

वंश वृद्धि के साथ बढ़ती जाती है हटिया की संख्या
दीपावली पर हटिया पूजन में हटिया की संख्या वंश वृद्धि के साथ बढ़ती जाती है। परिवार के हर पुरुष वर्ग के नाम ही एक हटिया पूजन में रखी जाती है। यानि अगर किसी परिवार में दीपावली पर पुरुषों की संख्या 4 है तो 4 हटियों का पूजन होगा। अगली दीपावली तक परिवार में अगर एक लड़का और जन्म ले लेता है। अगली दीपावली पर हटिया की संख्या 5 हो जाएगी। प्रो. सूर्यवंशी के अनुसार यह लक्ष्मी माता से व्यवसाय वृद्धि की कामना का प्रतीक है। कि वह वंश के व्यवसाय वृद्धि भी करें।

क्या है हटिया...
हट यानि दुकान या व्यवसाय स्थल। इसके प्रतीकात्मक रूप में चौकोर या कटोरानुमा मिट्‌टी का पात्र बनाया जाता है। इसे सुन्दर रूप से सजाया जाता है। प्रो. सूर्यवंशी के अनुसार लक्ष्मी माता के हाथ से सोने के सिक्के गिर रहे हैं। यह सिक्के इसी हट में गिरे, परिवार का व्यवसाय बढ़े, इसी कामना के साथ पूजन किया जाता है।

