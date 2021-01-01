पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नपा की सख्ती:भवन निर्माण का मलबा उठाएगी नपा, शुल्क 500 रुपए

दतिया6 घंटे पहले
  • यहां वहां मलबा फेंकने पर भवन मालिक पर लग सकता है 15 सौ रुपए तक का जुर्माना

भवन निर्माण के दौरान अगर मलबा निकल रहा है, इसे फिकवाने की समस्या है तो अब परेशान नहीं होना होगा। नपा उस मलबे को फिकवाएगी। इसके लिए 5 सौ रुपए प्रति ट्राली के हिसाब से चार्ज देना होगा। अगर आपने मलबे को यहां वहां फेंका या फिकवाया तो 15 सौ रुपए का जुर्मा‌ना भी भरना पड़ सकता है। मलबा फिकवाने के लिए पहले नपा में रसीद कटानी होगी।

स्वच्छ भारत अभियान के तहत सीएनडी ( निर्माण अपध्वंस मटेरियल) के विनिष्टिकरण के लिए यह योजना लागू की जा रही है। योजना के तहत पहले नपा में मलबा फिकवाने के लिए रसीद कटवानी होगी। इसके बाद नपा के कर्मचारी कर मलबा भर ले जाएंगे। नपा के स्वच्छता निरीक्षक अनुपम पाठक बताते है कि मलबा यहां वहां पड़ा न रहे, शहर में गंदगी न फैले, इसलिए यह योजना लागू की जा रही है। इसमें जुर्माने का भी प्रावधान है। अगर कोई भवन मालिक या ट्रैक्टर संचालक यहां वहां मलबा फैंकते पकड़ा जाता है तो उस पर जुर्माना लगेगा।

ट्रंचिंग ग्राउंड में फेंका तो जुर्माने नहीं होगा
स्वच्छता निरीक्षक पाठक के अनुसार मलबा फेंकने के लिए सेंवढ़ा रोड पर ट्रंचिंग ग्राउंड बनाया गया है। अगर कोई व्यक्ति नपा से मलबा नहीं उठवाना चाहता है तो वह निर्धारित ट्रंचिंग ग्राउंड पर मलबा फिकवा दें, या निजी ट्रैक्टर संचालक मलबे को ट्रंचिंग ग्राउंड पर फैंकता है तो उस पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की जाएगी। लेकिन यहां वहां फेंकने पर कार्रवाई होगी।

15 दिन में शुरू हो जाएगी व्यवस्था
स्वच्छता निरीक्षक पाठक के अनुसार योजना के लिए वाहन फिक्स कर दिया गया है। ट्रंचिंग ग्राउंड भी तय हो गया। 15 दिन के अंदर शहर से लोगों की मांग पर मलबा उठाने का काम शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। शहर के लोग नपा से मलबा उठवाएं या फिर उसे निर्धारित स्थान पर फिकवाएं। इससे शहर भी स्वच्छ व सुन्दर होगा। लोग जुर्माने की कार्रवाई से भी बचेंगे।

प्रदेश के महानगरों के शहरों को देखते हुए तय किया गया है, कम हो सकता है चार्ज
बता दें कि यह चार्ज प्रदेश के अन्य महानगरों के शहरों को देखते हुए तय किया गया है। पाठक के अनुसार अगर जनता को यह अधिक लगेगा तो वह शासन को स्थानीय स्थिति से अवगत कराते हुए चार्ज कम करने के लिए कार्रवाई करेंगे। बता दें कि निजी टेक्टर संचालक ढाई सौ से तीन सौ रुपए ट्राली के हिसाब से चार्ज करते हैं।

