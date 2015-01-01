पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट:दुकान बंद कर बिक्री के पैसे बैग में लेकर घर जा रहा था व्यापारी, बदमाशों ने लूट लिया

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • अनामय आश्रम के सामने एफसीआई गोदाम के मोड़ पर हुई घटना

शहर के पटवा तिराहा पर स्थित एकता इलेक्ट्रोनिक्स दुकान के व्यापारी से बाइक सवार तीन बदमाशों ने कट्‌टे की नोक पर रुपयों से भरा बैग लूट लिया और भाग गए। घटना मंगलवार रात 9 बजे अनामय आश्रम के सामने एफसीआई गोदाम के पास हुई। लूटे गए बैग में 30-40 हजार रुपए बताए गए हैं। बदमाशों के भाग जाने पर व्यापारी चिल्लाया लेकिन चारों तरफ घनघोर अंधेरा होने के कारण कोई नहीं पहुंचा। व्यापारी कोतवाली पहुंचा और लूट का प्रकरण दर्ज कराया। पुलिस ने बदमाशों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

शहर के ज्योतिनगर निवासी अमर (34) पुत्र किशनचंद्र बजाज रोज की तरह मंगलवार रात 9 बजे पटवा तिराहा स्थित अपनी एकता इलेक्ट्रॉनिक दुकान को बंद कर बैग में नगदी लेकर बाइक से घर जा रहा था। वह रात करीब साढ़े नौ बजे अनामय आश्रम के सामने से मुड़कर पंचशील कॉलोनी के लिए घुसा तभी एफसीआई गोदाम की मोड़ पर बाइक सवार तीन बदमाशों ने उसकी बाइक के आगे अपनी बाइक खड़ी कर दी।

बदमाशों ने कट्‌टा तान दिया और भयभीत कर रुपयों से भरा बैग लेकर भाग निकले। बैग में 30-40 हजार रुपए बताए गए हैं। लुटापुटा व्यापारी कोतवाली पहुंचा और पुलिस को सूचना दी। पुलिस ने रात में ही बदमाशों की तलाश में नाकाबंदी की। सभी जगह चैकिंग की गई लेकिन बदमाश अंधेरे का फायदा उठाकर कॉलोनी में ही गलियों में समा गए। फिलहाल पुलिस बदमाशों की तलाश में जुटी है। खास बात यह है कि दो साल पहले इसी जगह एक व्यापारी से करीब 90 हजार रुपए की लूट की घटना हुई थी। इस घटना के आरोपी डेढ़ साल बाद पकड़ में आए थे।

