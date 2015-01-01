पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जागरूकता:आपदा के समय लोगों की जान बचाने में सिविल डिफेंस वॉलेंटियर की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका: डीआईजी

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • होमगार्ड का आपदा प्रबंधन जागरूकता कार्यक्रम हुआ

वाॅलेंटियर का ये कर्तव्य है कि आपदा के समय लिए गए प्रशिक्षण का उपयोग जरूरतमंद लोगों की मदद करने में करें। यदि मुसीबत में हम किसी के तनिक भी काम आ गए तो उनसे मिलने वाली दुआएं हमें बड़ा सुकून देती हैं। इसलिए मानवीय मूल्य विकसित कर धर्म जाती मजहब सम्प्रदाय से परे हमें लोगों की मदद करनी चाहिए।

आपदा के समय लोगों की जान बचाने में सिविल डिफेंस वॉलेंटियर की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका होती है। यह बात शुक्रवार को उनाव रोड स्थित श्री स्वामी जी महाराज कॉलेज में होमगार्ड द्वारा आयोजित सेल्फ डिफेंस वॉलेंटियर कार्यशाला मप्र एसडीईआरएफ डीआईजी राजेश शर्मा ने कही।

उन्होंने स्काउट गाइड के बच्चों से आह्वान किया कि आपके द्वारा किए गए सेवाकार्य के दौरान विषम परिस्थितियों में आपदा प्रबंधन के सीखे गए गुर का उपयोग करें तो हमारा कार्यशाला का लक्ष्य पूरा होगा। उन्होंने रतनगढ़ में स्काउट गाइड के सेवाकार्यों की प्रशंसा की।

कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि के तौर पर एसपी अमन सिंह राठौड़ एवं विशिष्ट अतिथि के तौर पर डिवीजनल कमांडेंट संगीता शाक्य मौजूद रहीं। कार्यशाला आपदा प्रबंधन के सभी विषयों पर विस्तृत रूप से जानकारी सहित उपकरणों के साथ उपस्थित होकर टीम द्वारा मॉकड्रिल आयोजित किया गया। होमगार्ड की आपदा प्रबंधन टीम ने आग, बाढ़, भूकंप एवं आतंकी हमलों से बचाव के लिए जागरूकता एवं प्रशिक्षण दिया।

कार्यक्रम का आयोजन जिला कमांडेंट होमगार्ड दतिया आरडी सिंह द्वारा किया गया था। इस दौरान होमगार्ड द्वारा स्काउट गाइड को टीशर्ट एवं नगद राशि भी प्रदान की गई। कार्यशाला में कंपनी कमांडर उमेश कुमार शर्मा, प्लाटून कमांडर आशीष ऋषिस्वर, निकिता कटारे, जिला सचिव राजेश कतरोलिया, डीटीसी स्काउट महेंद्र नारायण शर्मा, लक्ष्मी राय, अरविंद सक्सेना, किरण ठाकुर, अर्चना जाटव, विपिन बौद्ध आदि मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें