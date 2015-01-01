पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:दो दिन बाद शीत लहर चलने की संभावना, पारे में आएगी गिरावट, दिन का पारा 20.3 डिग्री पर

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • 24 घंटे में दिन का पारा 1.6 डिग्री गिरा, और ठंडा हुआ दिन, रात का तापमान स्थिर रहा
  • सर्दी के कारण देर से खुल रहे बाजार, जल्दी होने लगे बंद

सर्दी धीरे धीरे शबाव पर आ रही है। दो दिन बाद यानि 18- 19 सितंबर से अंचल शीत लहर की चपेट में आएगा। शीत लहर शुरू होते ही रात के तापमान में गिरावट होगी। रातें और सर्द होगी। रात के साथ दिन के तापमान में भी गिरावट होने से सर्दी और बढ़ेगी। इसके बाद तापमान में हवा व धूप के कारण उचार चढ़ाव का दौर चलता रहेगा। 31 दिसंबर से चिल्ला जाड़ा शुरू हो जाने पर सर्दी पूरे जोर पर होगी।

24 घंटे में मंगलवार को दिन का तापमान 1.6 डिग्री गिर कर 20.6 डिग्री पर आ गया। यह सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन रहा। जबकि रात का तापमान मामूली गिरावट के साथ 10.3 डिग्री पर स्थिर रहा। सोमवार को दिन का तापमान 22.2 डिग्री व रात का तापमान 10.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था।

मंगलवार को सुबह से आसमान में बादल छाए रहे। यह नार्थ यानि उत्तर में सक्रिय वेस्टन डिस्टरबेंस का असर रहा। बादल छाने के बाद भी बारिश की कोई संभावना नहीं है। मौसम केन्द्र ग्वालियर के वैज्ञानिक डॉ. सीके के उपाध्याय बताते है कि फिलहाल कोई सिस्टम भी नहीं है।

18-19 दिसंबर से अंचल शीत लहर की चपेट में आएगा। शीत लहर के कारण रात के तापमान में गिरावट होगी। जिससे सर्दी बढ़ेगी। तापमान सामान्य से दो से तीन डिग्री तक नीचे जाएगा। हालांकि मौसम साफ होने से दिन में निकलने वाली धूप हल्की राहत देगी।

बढ़ रही ठंड का असर दिनचर्या पर नजर आने लगा है। बाजार देर से खुल रहे और समय से पहले बंद होने लगे। 10 बजे तक खुलने वाले बाजार 11 बजे तक पूरी तरह से खुल पा रहे। जबकि रात्रि 9 से 10 बजे तक रोशन रहने वाले बाजारों में रात्रि 8 बजे से ही सन्नाटा पसरना शुरू हो जाता है।

