लोकार्पण:कांग्रेस ने एक हैंडपंप तक नहीं लगवाया, भाजपा की सत्ता में शुरू हो गए विकास कार्य: डॉ. मिश्रा

दतिया2 दिन पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • गृह मंत्री ने शहर के वार्डों की सीसी सड़कों का किया भूमिपूजन

शहर में जो काम अभी शुरू हुए हैं वे काफी समय पहले पूरे हो जाने चाहिए थे। लेकिन डेढ़ साल कांग्रेस की सरकार रही। इस डेढ़ साल में कांग्रेस पार्टी के लोग एक हैंडपंप शहर के अंदर नहीं लगवा सके। लेकिन अब विकास की गति नहीं रुकेगी। मैं आप लोगों से वादा करता हूं कि दतिया के विकास के लिए किसी भी प्रकार की कमी नहीं रखूंगा लेकिन मुझे इसमें आप लोगों का भी भरपूर सहयोग चाहिए।

जो कमी पांच साल पहले आपने छोड़ दी थी उसे इस बार पूरा करना है। आप 100 में सिर्फ एक बात का ध्यान रखिए, बांकी 99 काम मुझ पर छोड़ दीजिए। यह बात गृह मंत्री डॉ. नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने शनिवार को शहर के वार्ड 34 में 64.86 लाख की लागत की सीसी सड़क व नाली निर्माण के भूमिपूजन कार्यक्रम में बतौर मुख्य अतिथि संबोधित करते हुए कही।

उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस नेताओं ने डेढ़ साल की सरकार में कोई भी ऐसा काम नहीं किया जो वे जनता के सामने रख सकें। उल्टा भाजपा सरकार के रहते जो काम शुरू हुए थे उनको अड़ंगा डालकर बंद करा दिया। चाहे रिंग रोड हो, सीवर लाइन हो या फिर सड़कों के निर्माण, सभी में शिकायतें करके व्यवधान उत्पन्न किया। कांग्रेस नेता केवल पैसे के लिए दौड़ते रहे। भाजपा ने सरकार में आते ही कोरोना काल में भी विकास कार्यों में धन की कमी नहीं आने दी। नगर पालिका चुनाव आने वाले हैं।

उन्होंने मौजूद लोगों से कहा कि पांच साल पहले आपने जो कसर छोड़ दी थी उसे अब नहीं छोड़ना है। नगर पालिका चुनाव में आपका भरपूर सहयोग चाहिए। डॉ. मिश्रा ने बुंदेला कॉलोनी तिराहे पर बस स्टैंड बायपास से रामू प्रजापति के मकान तक बनने वाली 69.45 लाख की लागत की सीसी सड़क और नाली निर्माण का भूमिपूजन किया।

इसके बाद डॉ. मिश्रा ने वार्ड 34 में नेशनल हाइवे से शकुंतला अहिरवार के मकान तक 64 लाख 86 हजार रुपए लागत की सीसी सड़क का भूमिपूजन किया। यहां वार्ड 34 के कुशवाहा समाज के गृहमंत्री डॉ. मिश्रा का भव्य स्वागत भी किया।

कार्यक्रम में विपिन गोस्वामी ने मंत्री मिश्रा द्वारा साल 2008 से अब तक कराए गए सभी विकास कार्यों के बारे में लोगों को बताया। कार्यक्रम में सीएमओ एके दुबे, प्रशांत ढेंगुला, सतीश यादव, जीतू कमरिया, ठेकेदार अरुण तिवारी, अमित महाजन, अमित तिवारी, दीपक सोनी, सेवंती भगत, हरिओम यादव, मुकेश यादव, मानसिंह कुशवाहा, दीपू यादव, भगवानदास प्रजापति, हरिराम पाल, सियाशरण श्रीवास्तव, भानु खरे, रामू प्रजापति, भगवत प्रजापति, कामता प्रजापति, रघुवीर प्रजापति, शैलेंद्र प्रजापति, दीपक नागिल, धीरज प्रजापति, बल्लू प्रजापति, राजेश दुबे, अंकित शर्मा सहित तमाम जनप्रतिनिधि व आमजन मौजूद रहे।

तीर्थ यात्री विश्राम गृह का हुआ लोकार्पण
गृहमंत्री डाॅ. नरोत्तम मिश्र ने शनिवार को दतिया प्रवास के दौरान सिविल लाईन पर बने तीर्थ यात्री विश्राम गृह का लोकार्पण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि बाहर से आने वाले तीर्थ यात्री विश्राम के लिए इस विश्राम गृह का उपयोग करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि इस विश्राम गृह को सर्व सुविधा युक्त बनाया गया है जिससे तीर्थ यात्री यहां पर आराम कर सकें। उन्होंने कहा कि जो तीर्थ यात्री बाहर से आते है और होटल में रुकने में सक्षम नहीं आए वह इस विश्राम गृह में रुक सकते हैं।

