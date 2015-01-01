पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:कांग्रेस ने डेढ़ साल सत्ता में रहते अपनी जेब भरने में गंवा दिए: नरोत्तम

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • गृह मंत्री ने चार करोड़ की लागत से बनी बुंदेला कॉलोनी सीसी सड़क का किया लोकार्पण

15 साल बाद कांग्रेस की सरकार प्रदेश में आई तो लोगों की उम्मीद थी कि कांग्रेस के लोग कुछ नया करके देंगे। लेकिन डेढ़ साल की सरकार में कांग्रेस नेताओं ने रेत और खेत को लेकर आपस में लड़ाई झगड़े किए। लेकिन कभी आमजन की तरफ नहीं दिखा। कांग्रेस के लोग बताएं कि उन्होंने डेढ़ साल में दतिया की जनता को क्या दिया। एक हैंडपंप भी लगवाया हो तो बता दें। सरकार में आते ही जनता को भूलकर अपनी जेबें भरने में लग गए। यह बात गृहमंत्री डॉ. नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने रविवार को बुंदेला कॉलोनी में लगभग चार करोड़ की लागत से बनी सीसी सड़क के लोकार्पण कार्यक्रम में बतौर मुख्य अतिथि संबोधित करते हुए कही।

गृहमंत्री डॉ. मिश्रा ने सीसी सड़क की शिला पट्टिका का अनावरण किया। तत्पश्चात झांसी बायपास रोड पर वीरांगना झलकारी बाई की 190वी जयंती में पहुंचे। उन्होंने बतौर मुख्य अतिथि नागरिकों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि हमें भी वीरांगना झलकारी बाई से सबक लेना चाहिए। जिस प्रकार से उन्होंने अपनी मातृ शक्ति और बहादुरी का परिचय देकर मातृ शक्ति पर प्रकाश डाला है। उसी प्रकार से हमें भी उनके पद चिन्हों पर चलना है।

गृहमंत्री ने वीरांगना झलकारी बाई की जयंती पर दीप प्रज्ज्वलित कर कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ किया। इस दौरान कोरी समाज ने गृह, एवं नव निर्वाचित भांडेर विधायक रक्षा संतराम सरोनिया एवं बडौनी की पूर्व नगर परिषद अध्यक्ष सावित्री किशोर सूत्रकार का शॉल श्रीफल भेंटकर सम्मान किया। कार्यक्रम आयोजक वंशीलाल शास्त्री ने गृहमंत्री से सामुदायिक भवन की बाउण्ड्रीबाल, गेट एवं तार फेसिंग कराने के लिए मांग की।

गृह मंत्री ने उक्त मांगों को मानते हुए दो बार में पांच लाख रुपए स्वीकृत कर कार्य कराने हेतु कहा। अंत में डॉ. मिश्रा ने तरनतारन रोड स्थित सामुदायिक योग भवन का लोकार्पण किया। कार्यक्रम में पूर्व विधायक प्रदीप अग्रवाल, विक्रम सिंह बुंदेला, रमेश अग्रवाल, अशोक सिजरिया, सद्दन खान, विपिन गोस्वामी, अरुण तिवारी, राकेश साहू, प्रशांत ढेंगुला, अमित महाजन, आकाश भार्गव, अंकित शर्मा, तारिक किलेदार, अमित तिवारी, सतीश यादव, जीतू, कालीचरण आदि मौजूद रहे।

