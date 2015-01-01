पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच:शहर में शुरू हुआ सीवर और रिंग रोड का निर्माण

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कलेक्टर ने किया दोनों विकास कार्यों का निरीक्षण, बोले- काम समय सीमा में पूरा करें

कलेक्टर संजय कुमार ने शनिवार को सुबह शहर में रुके हुए रिंग रोड और सीवर लाइन का मौके पर पहुंचकर निरीक्षण किया। कलेक्टर के निरीक्षण करते ही रिंग रोड और सीवर लाइन के साथ दो साल से अटकी पड़ी सीसी सड़क का निर्माण कार्य भी प्रारंभ हो गया है।

बता दें कि दैनिक भास्कर ने शनिवार को, अफसरों का दावा: रिंग रोड और सीवर लाइन का काम चालू, हकीकत: दोनों काम दो साल से बंद, शीर्षक से खबर प्रकाशित की। खबर पर संज्ञान लेते हुए कलेक्टर कुमार ने नगर पालिका अफसरों और ठेकेदारों के साथ रिंग रोड का निरीक्षण किया और कार्य चालू न करने को लेकर ठेकेदार पर नाराजगी भी जताई।

वहीं अमृत योजना के तहत डाली जा रही सीवर लाइन का काम भी शुरू कर दिया गया। वर्तमान में सीवर लाइन बिछाने का कार्य पकोड़िया महादेव, भदौरिया की खिड़की पर रिंग रोड के पास, गहोई कॉलोनी आदि जगहों पर हो रहा है। इसके अलावा सीवर लाइन बिछाने के बाद उखड़ी पड़ी गली रामनगर कॉलोनी में सीसी सड़क का निर्माण कार्य भी प्रारंभ हो गया है। ठेकेदार सद्दन खान ने कहा कि वे समय सीमा में सीवर लाइन बिछाने का कार्य पूर्ण कर देंगे और जो खुदाई होगी उसे सीवर बिछाने के तत्काल बाद सही कराया जाएगा।

