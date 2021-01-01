पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विचार:सांस्कृतिक प्रस्तुतियों से बढ़ता है आत्मविश्वास

दतियाएक घंटा पहले
सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों के दौरान मंचीय गतिविधियां बच्चों के आत्मविश्वास को बढ़ाती हैं। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में इस प्रकार के आयोजन आवश्यक है। कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते एक वर्ष से ऐसे आयोजनों में कमी आई है। पर अब जरूरी है कि नियमों का पालन करते हुए इस प्रकार के कार्यक्रम फिर से हों।

बसपा नेता लाखन सिंह यादव ने यह विचार बुधवार को ग्राम रामपुरा खुर्द में जाटव मोहल्ला में आयोजित सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों के दौरान व्यक्त किए। कार्यक्रम की शुरूआत आयोजक मंडल की ओर से जीतेन्द्र सर, धर्मेंद्र सर, एवं रुपाली मैम द्वारा अतिथियों का स्वागत कर की गई।

इस अवसर पर आजादी के लिए शहीद हुए वीर वीरांगनाओं की झांकियां प्रस्तुत की गई। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता कर रहे परमाल धाकड़ ने झांकियों में शामिल छात्र छात्राओं का स्वागत किया गया। कार्यक्रम का संचालन एवं कुलदीप जाटव धर्मपुरा ने एवं आभार प्रदर्शन कुंवर साहब जाटव ने किया।

इस अवसर पर जगत सिंह राजपूत, डॉ. संजीव जाटव, मेहरबान सिंह बघेल रुबाहा, अनिल शर्मा, रिशपाल सिंह बघेल खमरोली सरपंच, नबाब सिंह कुशवाह जनपद सदस्य बड़ोखरी, माधौ सिंह गुर्जर बड़ोखरी, किशोरी लाल धर्मपुरा, बादाम सिंह नेताजी, अंगद जाटव युवा नेता धर्मपुरा, राहुल जाटव, सुंदर परिहार, बलराम, रमा बीएल सर उत्तम जाटव, संतोष जाटव, ब्रजकिशोर, कमल, लक्ष्मण प्रजापति, मनोज जाटव, रामहजूर, विचित्र, योगेश, विशाल रजक, डॉ. राममिलन जाटव, श्यामलाल, रामकिशुन, जसमन्त, नरेश बाल्मीकि, संजू, सतवंत, संगप्रिये, दिलवर सिंह, अनुराग आदि मौजूद रहे।

