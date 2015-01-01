पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:उत्तरी हवा से दिन का पारा 2.8 डिग्री गिरा, ठंड बढ़ी, रात का तापमान 10.2 डिग्री पर स्थिर

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • सुबह से छाई रही धुंध व बादल और गिरेगा दिन का तापमान

सोमवार सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन रहा। 2.8 डिग्री की गिरावट से तापमान पहली बार 29.4 डिग्री तक गिर गया। दो दिन से आसमान में छाई धुंध व बादलों के साथ उत्तर से आ रही ठंडी हवा के कारण तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की गई। जबकि रात का तापमान मामूली 0.2 डिग्री चढ़ कर 10.2 डिग्री के साथ 10 डिग्री के आसपास स्थिर रहा। आने वाले दिनों में धुंध व हवा के कारण तापमान में उतार चढ़ाव का दौर चलता रहेगा।

रात के साथ अब दिन में भी सर्दी का अहसास होने लगा। सोमवार को धूप न निकलने व चल रही हवाओं ने गुलाबी सर्दी का अहसास कराया। घरों के साथ प्रतिष्ठानों पर लोग दिनभर बगैर पंखे के आराम के साथ बैठे रहे। बाहर निकलने पर दिन में भी लोगों ने गर्म कपड़ों को उपयोग किया। सर्दी के दस्तक देते ही लोगों का खानपान भी बदल रहा है। लोगों को अब गर्म खाद्य व पेय पदार्थ भाने लगे है। बाजारों में भी समय से पहले गर्म कपड़ों की मांग निकलने लगी।

दिन के तापमान में सीजन की सबसे बड़ी गिरावट
सर्दी का सीजन शुरू होने के बाद दिन के तापमान में यह सबसे बड़ी गिरावट है। इससे पहले 2 डिग्री तक गिरावट दर्ज की गई थी। लेकिन सोमवार 9 नवंबर को 24 घंटे में अधिकतम तापमान में 2.8 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई। रविवार को अधिकतम तापमान 32.2 डिग्री था, सोमवार को लुढ़क कर यह 29.4 डिग्री पर आ गया। बादलों के कारण रात का तापमान मामूली चढ़ कर 10.2 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। रविवार को रात का तापमान 10 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था।

