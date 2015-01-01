पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अनदेखी:खाली प्लॉटों में भरे पानी में पनप रहा डेंगू का लार्वा, नगर पालिका नहीं दे रही ध्यान

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बरसात के बाद और बढ़ी समस्या, जलभराव की वजह से मच्छर पनपने से बीमारियों का खतरा

शहर को स्वच्छ रखने के लिए प्रशासन व नगर पालिका द्वारा तरह तरह से अभियान चलाया जाता है, लेकिन इसके बावजूद शहर में जगह जगह पड़े खाली प्लाटों से पानी की निकासी के लिए कोई प्रयास नहीं किए जाते। साफ सफाई के नाम पर सिर्फ कचरा कलेक्शन किया जाता है।

शहर की अधिकांश कालोनियों में खाली प्लाटों में लंबे समय से गंदा पानी जमा है। जिनमें डेंगू मच्छर का लार्वा पनप रहा है। इनमें मलेरिया, डेंगू जैसी बीमारियों का खतरा बना रहता है, बावजूद इस ओर न तो नगर पालिका ध्यान कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा।

शहर के बुंदेला कॉलोनी, पंचशील कॉलोनी, हीरानगर, गंजी हनुमान मंदिर के पीछे, श्री बिहार, उनाव रोड, झिरका बाग, सेंवढ़ा चुंगी, चूनगर फाटक, ठंडी सड़क, सिद्धार्थ कॉलोनी, हनुमान गढ़ी आदि इलाकों में खाली प्लॉटों में वर्ष भर नालियों व बारिश का गंदा पानी जमा रहता है।

प्लॉटों में भरे पानी की निकासी नहीं है साथ ही नालियां भी नहीं बनी हैं। जिस कारण गंदा पानी भरा रहता है और डेंगू का लार्वा पनपता रहता है। नगर पालिका और मलेरिया विभाग द्वारा डेंगू का लार्वा पनपने से रोकने के लिए दवा का छिड़काव कराना होता है।

दोनों विभागों के पास दवा छिड़काव के साधन भी उपलब्ध हैं लेकिन मलेरिया विभाग स्टाफ का रोना रोता है और नगर पालिका अपने पास पर्याप्त स्टाफ होने के बाद भी दिलचस्पी नहीं दिखाती है। न तो ही फोगिंग मशीन से दवा का छिड़काव कराया जाता है और न ही कॉलोनियों में खाली प्लॉटों में जमा गंदे पानी में दवा का छिड़काव।

स्वच्छता अभियान में भी प्लॉटों से जल निकासी पर नहीं ध्यान
नगर पालिका इन दिनों बारिश से पूर्व नाले, नालियों की सफाई कराने में जुटी है। ताकि बरसात में बाढ़ के हालात न बनें। लेकिन जहां वर्ष भर पानी भरा रहता है और बारिश में यही गंदा पानी ओवरफ्लो होकर मुसीबत पैदा करता है उसे निकालने के लिए योजना नहीं बनाई गई। खास बात यह भी है कि आसपास के रहवासियों ने प्लॉटों में जल भराव की समस्या को लेकर सीएम हेल्प लाइन पर भी शिकायत की लेकिन नपा ने झूठा निराकरण बताकर समस्या को बंद करा दिया जाता है।

नपा कर सकती है जुर्माना एक पर भी नहीं किया
नपा खाली प्लॉटों में जमा होने वाले पानी को लेकर प्लॉट मालिक पर पांच सौ रुपए तक का जुर्माना कर सकती है। अगर प्लॉट मालिक जुर्माना राशि नहीं देता है तो संपत्ति कर के साथ भी राशि वसूल की जा सकती है। भोपाल, इंदौर जैसे बड़े शहरों में प्लॉट मालिकों पर 50 हजार से एक लाख रुपए तक जुर्माना वहां के नगर निगमों द्वारा किया जाता है लेकिन नगर पालिका ने आज तक पांच सौ रुपए का जुर्माना भी एक भी व्यक्ति पर नहीं किया। यही कारण है कि प्लाॅट मालिक ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं।

सफाई नहीं कराई, पानी हमेशा भरा रहता है
^बुंदेला कॉलोनी में पीछे के हिस्से में पूरी साल पानी भरा रहता है और उसमें घास उग आई है। जब बारिश होती है तो घरों में पानी भर जाता है। बगल में बड़ा नाला है, अगर सफाई हो जाए तो पानी पूरा निकल जाएगा। लेकिन सफाई आज तक नहीं हुई।
दीपू यादव, बायपास रोड

नपा को स्थायी समाधान करना चाहिए
^बारिश में हीरानगर कॉलोनी जलमग्न हो जाती है। पानी निकालने के लिए पक्का नाला नहीं बना है। कच्ची नाली बनी है और अधिक बारिश में ओवरफ्लो हो जाती है। नपा कॉलोनी में पक्का नाला बनवाए जिससे समस्या का स्थाई समाधान हो सके।
जितेंद्र अहिरवार, हीरानगर कॉलोनी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें