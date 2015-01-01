पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कलेक्टर ने की लंबित पत्रों की समीक्षा:अभी तक जिन प्रकरणों में कार्रवाई नहीं हुई उनका तत्काल करें निराकरण: कलेक्टर

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
कलेक्टोरेट में लंबित पत्रों की समीक्षा करते कलेक्टर।

अभी तक जिन प्रकरणों पर आपके विभाग द्वारा कार्रवाई नहीं की गई है और लंबे समय से लंबित हैं उन प्रकरणों का तत्काल निराकरण करें। मुझे अगले हफ्ते तक लंबित प्रकरणों में शत प्रतिशत प्रगति चाहिए। यदि प्रकरणों के निपटाने में किसी प्रकार की भी परेशानी आ रही हो तो विभागीय अधिकारी मेरे पास आकर प्रकरणों के संबंध में चर्चा कर सकते हैं। विभागीय अधिकारी प्रकरण निपटाने में लापरवाही बरतते हैं तो उनके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। यह बात मंगलवार को न्यू कलेक्टोरेट में लंबित पत्रों की समीक्षा करते हुए कलेक्टर संजय कुमार ने अफसरों को निर्देश देते हुए कही।

बैठक में कलेक्टर कुमार ने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि शासन की इच्छा है कि किसी भी गरीब के आवेदन कार्यालय में आने पर उनका तत्काल निराकरण किया जाए जो आवेदन टीएल में मार्क हैं उनका विशेष तौर पर निराकरण किया जाए। इसी प्रकार सीएम हैल्प लाईन, शासन से प्राप्त पत्रों एवं न्यायालयीन प्रकरणों को भी गंभीरता से लेकर सभी अधिकारी निराकरण करें। उन्होंने प्रभारी खाद्य अधिकारी शिवांगी जोशी को निर्देश दिए कि नियमित रूप से राशन दुकानों की जांच करें जिससे कालाबाजारी न हो।

