जनसुनवाई:दिव्यांग बोला- सर! कियाेस्क संचालक हर महीने पेंशन के रुपए कम देता है...

दतिया6 घंटे पहले
  • कलेक्टर ने दिव्यांगों की शिकायत सुन मौके पर ही निराकरण कराया फिर कैंटीन में कराया भोजन

मंगलवार को भांडेर नगर के काजीपाठा मोहल्ला निवासी दिव्यांग भानु पुत्र कालीचरण साहू कलेक्टर संजय कुमार के पास पहुंचा। उसने बताया कि सर! हमें छह सौ रुपए पेंशन मिलती है लेकिन दो महीने से कियोस्क सेंटर से कभी चार सौ और कभी पांच सौ रुपए ही मिल रहे हैं। पूरे पैसे नहीं दिए जा रहे हैं। यह सुन कलेक्टर कुमार ने एलडीएम वीरेंद्र पाल सिंह को निर्देश दिए कि ऐसे (क्योस्क) लोग गरीबों का खून पी रहे हैं...ये तो चावल भर है (यानि ये तो एक शिकायत) है...सभी बैंकों को एडवायजरी जारी कर मॉनीटरिंग कराओ। जिस कियोस्क संचालक ने गड़बड़ी की है उस पर तत्काल कार्रवाई होना चाहिए।

कलेक्टर ने जनसुनवाई में आए दिव्यांगों की न केवल शिकायत सुनकर वहीं निराकरण कराया बल्कि उन्हें कैंटीन में नि:शुल्क भोजन की व्यवस्था भी कराई। ग्रामीण दूर दराज से आए दिव्यांग व उनके परिजनों ने कैंटीन में खाना खाया। इसके बाद खुशी-खुशी घर लौटे। जनसुनवाई में एसडीएम अशाेक सिंह चौहान, जिला पंचायत एसीईओ धनंजय मिश्रा, तहसीलदार नीतेश भार्गव, सीएमओ एके दुबे, खाद्य अधिकारी डीएस धाकरे समेत अन्य विभागों के अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

हमीरपुर में सरकारी जमीन पर दबंगों ने जबरदस्ती कर लिया कब्जा
ग्राम हमीरपुर निवासी फूलसिंह, राजेंद्र, नरेंद्र, आशाराम, कमलेश अहिरवार, चंद्रशेखर, रोशन सिंह, मनीराम, तरुण, बलराम, नंदराम, धनीराम, अनिल, मनोज सहारिया आदि ग्रामीणों ने कलेक्टर को आवेदन देकर बताया कि हमीरपुर गांव में सरकारी जमीन पर संतोष पाल ने सरकारी जमीन के सर्वे नंबर 346, 461 पर अनाधिकृत रूप से जबरदस्ती कब्जा कर लिया है। जब ग्रामीणों ने उसे कब्जा करने से रोका तो उसका कहना है कि वह जमीन उसने खरीदी है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि उक्त सरकारी जमीन श्मशान घाट के लिए चिन्हित है। लेकिन जमीन पर कब्जा हो जाने से श्मशान घाट नहीं बन पाया है। ग्रामीण दाह संस्कार के लिए परेशान होते हैं। यही नहीं उसी जमीन के नीचे से पानी की पाइप लाइन भी निकली है जिसे दबंग ने अपने कब्जे में ले लिया है। कलेक्टर ने तहसीलदार को जमीन से अतिक्रमण हटाने के निर्देश दिए।

तीन महीने बाद भी नहीं हुआ धान का भुगतान
ग्राम ररुआराय तहसील इंदरगढ़ निवासी अंगद सिंह पुत्र रामसिंह गुर्जर ने आवेदन देकर बताया कि उसने संस्था छिकाऊ के खरीदी केंद्र पर 9 नवंबर 2020 को 58 हजार 141 रुपए कीमत की 31.54 क्विंटल धान बेची थी। तब से आज तक तीन महीने हो चुके हैं लेकिन धान बेचने के बाद भुगतान नहीं हुआ है। कृषक ने भुगतान के लिए खाद्य विभाग, जनसुनवाई और बैंक में दो बार आवेदन दिए हैं लेकिन भुगतान लंबित है। कलेक्टर ने खाद्य अधिकारी को शीघ्र भुगतान कराए जाने के निर्देश दिए।

मस्जिद की जमीन से कब्जे हटाने की मांग
शेखों का मोहल्ला निवासी मुन्ना पुत्र गफूर खां ने आवेदन देकर बताया कि नजूल तहसीलदार द्वारा 20 फरवरी 2019 को अतिक्रमणकारियों का अतिक्रमण हटाने के आदेश पारित किए गए थे और छह हजार रुपए का अर्थदंड भी लगाया गया था। अतिक्रमणकारी ने द्वारा एसडीएम के यहां अपील की गई जो 24 जून 19 को निरस्त कर दी गई थी। अतिक्रमणकारी ने चार जनवरी 2020 को अर्थदंड की राशि तो जमा कर दी लेकिन अतिक्रमण आज तक नहीं हटाया गया। मस्जिद की जमीन पर गेट लगाकर एवं शौचालय का पाइप लगाकर अवैध कब्जा किया गया है। मुन्ना खां ने कलेक्टर से अतिक्रमण हटवाने की मांग की है।

पटवारी नहीं कर रहा हस्ताक्षर
ग्राम चीना निवासी रमेशचंद्र पुत्र दीने झा ने आवेदन देकर बताया कि वह अपनी जमीन पर कृषि उन्नति हेतु केसीसी बनवाना चाहता है। ताकि शासन से मिलने वाले धन से कृषि कार्य कर सके और शासन की योजनाओं का लाभ ले सके। आवेदक ने केसीसी के लिए सभी दस्तावेज भी तैयार करा लिए हैं लेकिन हल्का पटवारी द्वारा आवेदन प्रमाण पत्र पर हस्ताक्षर नहीं किए जा रहे हैं। जिससे आवेदक का कार्य अधर में लटका है।

मनरेगा के मजदूरों ने सरपंच पर लगाया राशि में धोखाधड़ी करने का आरोप
सनाई के मनरेगा मजदूर राममिलन रावत व अन्य मजदूरों ने एक आवेदन देकर बताया कि ग्राम प्रधान मंजेश जाटव द्वारा मनरेगा के मजदूरों को परेशान किया जा रहा है। मजदूरों ने बताया कि उनके बैंक खाते में मनरेगा की मजदूरी आती है और ग्राम प्रधान द्वारा मजदूरों के धोखे से एटीएम बनवाकर राशि निकाल रहे हैं। पूर्व प्रधान बबीता रावत की मृत्यु के बाद नव निर्वाचित प्रधान मंजेश वर्तमान में गांव की प्रधान हें। एक माह पहले के काम जेसीबी मशीन द्वारा कराए गए थे और मजदूरों के खाते में जो राशि शासन द्वारा भेजी जा रही है वह राशि एटीएम के जरिए प्रधान द्वारा निकाली जा रही है।

